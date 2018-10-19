Farsley go into clash of celts in high spirits

Adam Lakeland’s Farsley Celtic will visit Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow in good spirits after Tuesday night’s comeback-victory over Bamber Bridge courtesy of two goals in first-half stoppage time from Will Hayhurst.

Around 190 people saw the dramatic victory in which all five goals were scored in the first half. As a result of the win, Farsley jumped above their opponents into fifth place in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, and are unbeaten in their last three games, winning twice.

In Division One, Pontefract Collieries face a tricky trip to Belper Town. Belper have gone five games without defeat in the league since a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Cleethorpes Town last month.

Tadcaster Albion will look to bounce back from defeat in the FA Trophy when they make the trip to Cleethorpes Town, Such is the competitive nature of the league, Albion could find themselves as high as third at the end of play.

Ossett United continue their inaugural season determined to remain unbeaten at home when Lincoln United make the trip up-country.

Elsewhere, Frickley Athletic and Pickering Town face off against each other and Brighouse Town visit mid-table AFC Mansfield.

In the NCE Premier Division, leaders Yorkshire Amateur face a trip to Goole who are struggling in the bottom two.

Knaresborough Town, who have two games in hand on the leaders and are unbeaten since August in the league, will visit Maltby Main.

Garforth Town will look to make amends for two heavy cup defeats when they face Bottesford Town, three points ahead in seventh.

Other matches in the Premier Division feature Liversedge who face high-flying Penistone Church, and rock-bottom Harrogate Railway who visit fellow strugglers Thackley while only three points ahead of their hosts.

In Division One, Nostell Miners Welfare look to heap more misery on pointless FC Bolsover and potentially move into second place as a result.

Elsewhere, Selby Town visit top-of-the-league Winterton Rangers, and Glasshoughton Welfare make the trip to AFC Emley who are in ninth and 10th respectively.