Farsley Celtic target first part of league and cup double

Farsley Celtic will be looking to get their hands on some silverware tonight when they take on Trafford FC in the final of the Integro League Cup at FC United’s ground.

Farsley have been enjoying an outstanding season, and are in with a good chance of promotion to National North, as Adam Lakeland’s men are three points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

The Yorkshire side are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have only dropped 28 points from a possible 111 so far this season, with the side racking up 26 league wins.

Trafford will look to put a dampener on Farsley’s season though, by stopping the them from possibly clinching a league and cup double.

Speaking after his side’s 4-0 win away against Grantham, Lakeland said: “It’s going to be a difficult game, because, Trafford, although they’ve not had the season they probably envisaged, are a good team and they have some very good individual players.

“It’s a final, and of course we want to win it, and hopefully we can go there and do what we need to do and that will propel us on to win our final three league games.”

Trafford currently sit in ninth place in the Evo-Stik West Division, and come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 home loss against Mossley.

On their way to the final, Farsley have beaten Belper Town, Stafford Rangers and Pontefract Collieries, while Trafford have beaten Buxton, Runcorn Linnets and Skelmersdale United.

Farsley have a good record in the competition, having won it back in 2006, and they got all the way to the final of the competition in 2015 where they lost to Warrington Town on penalties.