Farsley Celtic set for toughest title test to date

Farsley Celtic face arguably their biggest game of the season when promotion rivals Warrington Town visit Throstle Nest tomorrow in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

Adam Lakeland’s men won all four of their matches over the Christmas period to move within just a point of leaders Nantwich Town with fully four games in hand.

But Warrington sit just a point below second-placed Farsley having played just one game more, so a Celts victory tomorrow would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes and could see them move top of the league.

“It’s been a very positive Christmas for us,” said manager Lakeland following his side’s battling 1-0 victory at Hednesford Town on New Year’s Day.

“They’re all big games now aren’t they? We’re level pegging with Warrington on points and it’s no surprise to me to see them where they are in the table.

“They are a very good team, they’ve got a very good manager, they are very organised and experienced and we know it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“It’s just a case of recovering well [from Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Hednesford Town] and putting a plan in place to hopefully get another positive result.”

In Evo-Stik East, second-placed Brighouse Town travel to sixth-placed Belper Town, third-placed Pontefract Collieries play at mid-table Cleethorpes Town and fourth-placed Tadcater Albion make the trip to AFC Mansfield.

Elsewhere, Ossett United host Sheffield FC, Frickley Athletic travel to Morpeth Town and Pickering Town host Carlton Town.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, leaders Yorkshire Amateur travel to Garforth Town tomorrow, while third-placed Knaresborough Town face a tough challenge at second-placed Penistone Church.

Fourth-placed Hemsworth MW play at Athersley Welfare, Liversedge host Albion Sports and Harrogate Railway travel to Eccleshill United.

In Division One, Nostell MW travel to Rossington Main, Selby Town host Shirebrook Town, Glasshoughton Welfare entertain Grimsby Borough and AFC Emley play at Hallam.