Farsley Celtic out to cement place at the top of the ladder

Farsley Celtic are looking to cement their place at the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division tomorrow as they travel to Derbyshire to take on ninth-placed Matlock Town.

The Celts moved to the top of the division on Tuesday night with an impressive 5-0 victory over Gainsborough Trinity and, after title challengers South Shields lost to Grantham Town, it proved to be a successful night all round.

However, now attention turns to tomorrow’s fixture and manager Adam Lakeland is expecting a highly competitive encounter.

He said: “They’re all tough games, every game is tough. Matlock have had a fantastic season considering where they were when Dave Frecklington took over and we expect a very difficult game.

“Matlock is always a tough place to go to but we’ll do our homework on them like we always do, we’ll come up with a game plan and we’ll go there hoping to get another positive result like we always do.

“I think that we’ve performed very well away from home throughout my time at Farsley, we’ve got a good team spirit and we don’t mind travelling together. We quite like going away and the challenges that come up when you’re away and we seem to meet them head on.”

Things are looking good for Celtic who have a game in hand over all three of the other title challengers in the division and, with second-placed Warrington Town and third-placed South Shields facing off at the weekend, Farsley could be in an even stronger position come 5pm tomorrow evening.

In the Evo-Stik East division, second-placed Brighouse Town will look to close the gap on leaders Morpeth Town as they travel to Stocksbridge Park Steels tomorrow, whilst fourth-placed Pontefract Colleries travel to Marske United as they try to leapfrog Sheffield FC into third place.

Tadcaster Albion face a trip to Loughborough Dynamo, as they look to keep up with the promotion pack while Ossett United travel to Pickering Town who yesterday parted company with manager Paul Marshall.

Denny Ingram has been appointed as new Pikes boss.

Elsewhere, Frickley Athletic could catapult themselves into the top half of the table with a win at home to Lincoln United and if results go in their favour.

****

Second-placed Yorkshire Amateur travel to Albion Sports tomorrow looking to close the gap at the top on NCE Premier Division leaders Penistone Church, writes ANDREW GATE.

Amateur will be aiming to get their title challenge back on track in their first game following a difficult January, a month in which they lost four of their five matches.

Elsewhere, Hemsworth Miners Welfare are also still in the thick of the promotion chase.

They visit Harrogate Railway Athletic looking to put more pressure on the home side, with Athletic sitting just one place above the relegation zone.

Knaresborough Town’s play-off dream is still alive and they host struggling Thackley whilst Liversedge make the trip to Handsworth Parramore in a mid-table clash.

At the other end of the ladder, Garforth Town will be hoping to edge further away from the relegation zone with a win at second-bottom side, Hall Road Rangers.

In Division One, third-placed Nostell Miners Welfare are at home to Swallownest as they attempt to chase down an automatic promotion place.

And Selby Town’s play-off hopes will be helped handsomely should they win at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic tomorrow.

Mid-table Glasshoughton Welfare welcome Skegness Town to Castleford while AFC Emley play host to relegation-threatened outfit, Harworth Colliery.