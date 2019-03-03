Farsley Celtic lose ground on leaders after Lancaster City setback

Have your say

Second-half goals from Sam Bailey and Matty Blinkhorn condemned Farsley Celtic to their second league defeat in three games, after going down 2-0 at Lancaster City in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division on Saturday.

Lancaster bagged the opener on 48 minutes. Bailey dribbled the ball down the right wing before firing underneath Kyle Trenerry from a narrow angle.

Rob Worrall in action for Knaresborough Town against Barton Town. Picture: Craig Dinsdale.

The hosts then doubled their lead on 65 minutes as Blinkhorn rose the highest to brilliantly head home a dangerous cross.

The result leaves the second-placed Celts four points behind leaders Warrington Town but with a game in hand.

Pontefract Collieries moved into third spot in the East Division following a 1-0 victory at AFC Mansfield, courtesy of a Jake Picton goal.

Second-placed Brighouse Town suffered a 5-2 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo with Aaron Martin and Mohammed Ibrahim on the scoresheet.

Fifth-placed Tadcaster Albion enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Stocksbridge Park Steels with goals coming from Aiden Savory (2) and Corey Roper, while strikes from Karl Jones and Tom Greaves helped Ossett United to a 2-0 win at Stamford and stay hot on the heels of Tadcaster in sixth.

Frickley Athletic drew 1-1 with Gresley and second-bottom Pickering Town lost 2-0 at home to Cleethorpes Town.

Hemsworth MW took advantage of Yorkshire Amateur’s crushing 7-0 defeat at Worksop Town to beat Yorkshire rivals Garforth Town 3-2 in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Fourth-placed Hemsworth went 3-0 up thanks to goals from Nash Connolly, Adam Knight and Andrew Higgins before Town hit back through Daniel Williams and Mark Simpson. Adam Baker’s goal helped Knaresborough Town claim a 1-0 win over Barton Town, while efforts from Alfie Raw and Emile Sinclair secured a 2-0 victory for Liversedge at Goole AFC.

Harrogate Railway moved off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 victory over Athersley.

In Division One, Selby Town beat Dronfield 3-2, Nostell MW drew 1-1 with Shirebrook, Glasshoughton drew 1-1 at Skegness and AFC Emley lost 2-1 at home to Hallam.