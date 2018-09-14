Farsley Celtic boss Lakeland wary of threat posed by Mickleover

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland is looking forward to a tough test tomorrow, when they host Mickleover Sports at Throstle Nest in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Mickleover have had a mixed start to the 2018/19 campaign, but Lakeland believes that they will be a dangerous opponent.

Luke Parkin.

“Mickleover play some nice football,” said Lakeland. “They’ve got good players so it’ll be a tough game.”

Celtic will be missing Ed Hall and Kurt Harris through injury, both out for a several weeks, but Lakeland welcomed the return of Luke Parkin.

He added: “He’ll be another option for us, he’s a goal threat and full of energy so that’s a positive.”

Celtic, who will face Southport at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup a week on Saturday, are sitting in 16th place in the league but with two games in hand.

Joe Lumsden's hat-trick helped Tadcaster Albion to a comfortable 4-0 win over Frickley Athletic on Tuesday.

Taking maximum points from these two games could see Farsley climb up the table.

Elsewhere in the Evo-Stik East Division, second-placed Brighouse Town entertain Pontefract Collieries where they will try to build on their strong start to the season and open up an advantage over the rest in the race for promotion.

Brighouse will follow this fixture with a League Cup clash at home to Ossett United on Monday night.

Newly-promoted Pontefract sit in eighth, having managed to win three of their first five games and will look to continue this run of form.

Tadcaster Albion host Ossett United, with the away team hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Tadcaster will be looking for more of the same from Joe Lumsden though, after his hat-trick helped them to a comfortable 4-0 win over Frickley Athletic on Tuesday.

Frickley will travel to Carlton Town tomorrow in an attempt to bounce back and continue their favourable form away from home, having won two games out of three on the road so far this year.

Pickering Town have started slowly and sit second-bottom in the league, and their game at Spalding Town, who are only two places above them, is a great chance to turn their fortunes around and move out of the relegation places.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare could go top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division after their trip to Goole AFC tomorrow.

A win over second-bottom Goole would see them nudge ahead of Barton Town, who are ahead only on goal difference.

Yorkshire Amateur sit third on 11 points, only a point behind the top spot, so they too are in a strong position heading into their game tomorrow, hosted by Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Harrogate have had a difficult start, conceding nine goals in their first six games of the season.

Liversedge will look to end their string of five consecutive defeats in all competitions as they head to Penistone Church. After three wins from the opening three games, Liversedge saw their form slip slightly so will be hoping to turn their fortunes around tomorrow.

In Division One, Nostell Miners Welfare travel to Grimsby Borough in an attempt to strengthen their position.

They occupy second place, three points behind Winterton Rangers.

Nostell have won their last four league games but could be tested by Grimsby who have an impressive goal-scoring record so far, netting 19 times in their first five games.

Selby Town entertain Armthorpe Welfare in a game where a win could see them climb up the table.

Selby have two games in hand over a number of teams in the league so will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity to catch up on points with those teams who are occupied by cup obligations this coming weekend.

AFC Emley travel to East Yorkshire Carnegie looking to improve their record of seven points from seven games so far.

Away from the league, Glasshoughton Welfare host Parkgate and Garforth Town travel to Ryton & Crawbrook Albion in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.