Farsley Celtic bidding to go one better this season

Farsley Celtic will get their Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division campaign underway as they make the trip to Warrington Town tomorrow.

Both sides fell just short of promotion last season as they lost in their respective play-off semi-finals.

The Celts have strengthened their squad this summer, with the likes of Will Hayhurst and Jack Higgins joining from Warrington and Jimmy Spencer from Mansfield Town.

Farsley manager Adam Lakeland said: “The lads we’ve brought in – Jack (Higgins), Will (Hayhurst) and Ed (Hall) – are an improvement on what’s gone out of the club. I think certainly Jack with his experience and his presence and leadership qualities will be a big addition to us.”

On striker Higgins, Lakeland said: “It is a fantastic coup for us to get a signing like this over the line. He has ability and quality as a genuine number nine.”

Looking ahead to the challenge at Warrington tomorrow, Lakeland added: “They’ll still be a good side, they’ll still be one of the clubs that will be up there at the end of the season challenging I have no doubt, so it’s a very difficult start for us.”

In Division One East, newly-promoted Pontefract Collieries host Lincoln United, after winning the Northern Counties East League Premier Division with 102 points last time out.

Pontefract have acquired former Frickley and Farsley winger Tom Dugdale, with Connor Smythe also joining amongst others.

After losing in the Division One North play-offs to Bamber Bridge last time out, Tadcaster Albion host Carlton Town at the i2i Stadium. Albion will be hoping to make another promotion push after signing Alex Metcalfe, Jack Walters, Joe Lumsden, Harry Coates and Paddy Miller.

Ossett United travel to Loughborough Dynamo for their first ever competitive game since the merger between Ossett Town and Ossett Albion, with Alex McQuade set to be United’s first captain.

Brighouse Town get under way at home to Gresley, while Frickley Athletic will hope to go one better this time out after just missing out on promotion last time, as they open with a trip to Wisbech Town.

****

NCE Premier table-toppers Liversedge host fellow unbeaten side Knaresborough Town tomorrow, in arguably the division’s game of the day.

Third-placed Knaresborough defeated Goole AFC 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a late Benjamin Cohen winner, while Liversedge put in a sterling performance on the road to secure a 4-2 victory against Garforth Town. Tomorrow’s game could be an early pointer in this season’s title race, with both teams vying to be top of the table come the full-time whistle.

Second-placed Yorkshire Amateur will be hoping to carry on the momentum that Tuesday’s win against Staveley Miners Welfare gave them as they host 18th-placed Penistone Church. Penistone have lost their only game of the season so far, and a trip to an in-form Yorkshire Amateur will prove a tough test for the South Yorkshire side.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare travel to Handsworth Parramore tomorrow, keen to build on their opening day victory away at Hall Road Rangers, while lowly Harrogate Railway Athletic will be looking for their first points of the season at home to Staveley Miners Welfare, who are also without win in the league so far this season.

In the Division One, third-placed Nostell Miners Welfare entertain East Yorkshire Carnegie, and undefeated Selby Town host a strong Campion side who have won two out of their three games so far this season. AFC Emley are on the road against Shirebrook Town hoping to get back to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat at Campion last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glasshoughton Welfare travel to Doncaster’s Armthorpe Welfare, in the reverse of last Saturday’s fixture where Glasshoughton lost 2-1.