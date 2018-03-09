Farsley aim to put dent in Witton’s charge

FARSLEY CELTIC will be looking to put a serious dent in one of their promotion rivals hopes tomorrow when they travel to play Witton Albion in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Adam Lakeland’s side go into the outing – for the first time this season – on the back of three successive league wins, with their strong defensive unit and efficiency up front seeing them sitting firmly inside the play-off spots and hitting form at just the right time.

Also on an impressive winning run are Evo-Stik North promotion chasers, Tadcaster Albion.

They prepare for the first of what keeper Michael Ingham deemed as ‘12 cup finals’ when they play Atherton Collieries tomorrow.

Albion’s impressive recent win over promotion rivals Colwyn Bay put them into sixth place for the first time this season, as they look to make it six league wins in a row ahead of their final push to secure a play-off place.

Meanwhile, Ossett Town look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to Colwyn Bay, while Brighouse Town travel to Clitheroe.

Elsewhere, struggling Ossett Albion will look to build on their draw with promotion contenders Prescot Cables, but this time face a potentially more difficult home encounter against second-placed Hyde United.

After grabbing a first win in five matches during midweek, Frickley Athletic now look to get their Evo-Stik South promotion push back under way as they travel on Tuesday to Spalding United, sitting just two points behind the automatic promotion spots.

The National League North, meanwhile, sees Harrogate Town once again trying to clinch top spot, after postponements saw Salford City capitalise with a midweek win against Tamworth.

Town, however, still have a game in hand over their promotion rivals and will remain on course for a return to the top by grabbing a win against visitors FC United of Manchester.

Meanwhile, Bradford Park Avenue may not take too much comfort in the lowly position of opponents Alfreton Town, with Avenue still desperate for a victory to breathe some life back into their promotion hopes.

****

After scraping some narrow victories in their last two outings NCE Premier Division promotion chasers Pontefract Collieries will hope to make life more comfortable for themselves against Barton Town.

Pontefract’s opponents however could prove difficult to see off, with two relatively comfortable recent wins against strong opposition making them a potentially dangerous side.

Despite Pontefract’s continued resurgence towards top spot, promotion rivals Pickering Town remain in irresistable form, entering their match with Athersley Recreation oozing with confidence after scoring 32 goals in six games.

One of the recent victims of Town’s superb run has been Harrogate Railway Athletic, who look to overcome their recent 9-1 loss to Pickering when they play Hemsworth Miners Welfare, who themselves have also stuttered in the league recently.

Elsewhere, mid-table Garforth Town welcome Parkgate, whilst Liversedge entertain Yorkshire rivals Bridlington Town.

Despite the season now starting to reach crunch time, the Division One champions-elect Knaresborough Town still show no signs of slowing, as they hope for another routine victory when they travel to FC Bolsover tomorrow.

Elsewhere, after two weeks out of action, Yorkshire Amateur are itching to get back onto the pitch, as they travel to Swallownest looking for a fourth win in a row to continue their hopes of grabbing second place.

Meanwhile, Selby Town host Dronfield Town looking to get some consistency back in their bid to secure a play-off place, while Glasshoughton Welfare aim to keep up the pressure on Selby in their trip to Ollerton Town.

AFC Emley meanwhile host a difficult match with Shirebrook Town after grabbing only one win in seven, while Nostell Miners Welfare travel to Campion.