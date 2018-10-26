Falkingham confident Harrogate Town will bounce back from FA Cup exit

Josh Falkingham felt Harrogate Town’s players let themselves down in Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat to Wrexham, but has guaranteed a positive reaction from the squad.

The men from Wetherby Road lost out 2-0 in North Wales and will be looking to make up for that disappointment when they return to league action tomorrow.

Skipper Falkingham and his team-mates head south to tackle third-from-bottom Dagenham & Redbridge, knowing that victory could see them reclaim top spot in the National League standings.

“From a player’s perspective, I feel that we let ourselves down at Wrexham,” he said.

“We’re capable of a much better performance and we only have ourselves to blame for passing up the opportunity to progress in what is a fantastic competition.

“It’s all about our reaction now and I know that there will be a positive one from this group of players.

“Dagenham are maybe in a false position, but even at this stage they’ll be fighting for every point because of where they are in the table. We know it will be tough, but we have to go there and get back to doing what we’re best at, look to pass the ball, dominate territory and possession and come away with a result.”

Elsewhere in the National League, FC Halifax Town welcome an Eastleigh side without a permanent manager or a chairman to The Shay tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “There’s been change there with Andy Hessenthaler deciding to go to Dover, so the assistant has stepped up to be caretaker, so whether there’s a change of manager there for Saturday I don’t know.

“It should be a great contest because, at home, we’ve been reasonably strong this season and last season when I first came into the club.”

***

Farsley celtic go into tomorrow’s clash against Brighouse Town in the FA Trophy on a high after Tuesday night’s slender 1-0 victory over Workington Town.

The win moved Farsley up to fourth place in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table, with games in hand over the three teams above them.

Brighouse are in third in the Evo-Stik East division after an away win over AFC Mansfield.

Celts manager Adam Lakeland had mixed feelings after the game. He said: “We weren’t at our best today, but credit to the lads for grinding out a 1-0 win.”

In the only league action of the day tomorrow, Pontefract Collieries, in ninth, face fourth-placed Lincoln United with just three points between the two sides.

Frickley Athletic, meanwhile, are looking to quell their inconsistency when they face Ramsbottom United. Athletic, without a win in their last three after two wins prior, take a break from league action in the FA Trophy.

Apart from that, Ossett United are visited by Clitheroe, while Pickering Town look to heap misery on Droylsden.

In the NCE Premier Division, Yorkshire Amateur will look to extend their stay at the top when they face relegation-threatened Liversedge, who have only one league win since late August.

Knaresborough Town, hot on the heels of the leaders with two games in hand, face fifth-placed Bottesford Town aiming to keep the pressure on Yorkshire rivals ahead of them. Hemsworth Miners Welfare will look to make it through the whole of October unbeaten and perhaps leapfrog Penistone Church into third when Bridlington visit.

Elsewhere, mid-table Garforth Town face Hansworth Parramore, while bottom side Harrogate Railway Athletic entertain the side one place above them, Goole.

Divison One throws up a third-versus-second clash as Nostel Miners Welfare look to move into second with victory over Campion. Selby Town, in ninth, play East Yorkshire Carnegie. Glasshoughton Welfare are visited by Shirebrook Town while AFC Emley make the potentially difficult trip to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.