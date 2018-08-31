FA Vase/NCE League: Amateur will have to dig deep for victory on Allotment’s turf

Joint NCEL Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur will hope to continue their good start to the season when they travel north to face Newcastle-based West Allotment Celtic in the FA Vase first qualifying round.

Knaresborough Town, who have also started well in the top division, will be aiming to keep their momentum going under boss Paul Stansfield as they also travel north, to Billingham Synthonia.

Another team who are sitting pretty at the top end of the table are Liversedge – also in FA Vase action this weekend at Winsford United.

Their goal will be to restore some pride this weekend after a 10-1 hammering at the hands of Frickley Athletic in the FA Cup preliminary qualifying last Saturday.

Harrogate Railway are in FA Vase action at home to Silsden. This competition will come as a welcome distraction for a Railway side struggling at the foot of the Premier Division.

Unbeaten Selby Town play host to top-flight opposition in Staveley Miners Welfare. If Selby are to keep their unbeaten run going they will have to be on their game from the off as the Miners have made an excellent start to their campaign.

AFC Emley, meanwhile, are playing tonight and welcome Litherland Remyca to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground in the FA Vase.

Elsewhere, Premier Division side Garforth Town have received a bye to the next round of the FA Vase as opponents Team Northumbria are not able to field a team. They will, therefore, continue with their league campaign against Hall Road Rangers at the Bannister Prentice Stadium.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare are another side who are continuing their league campaign – at Albion Sports – as they look to make it four wins from five in the Premier Division.

The Miners sit joint fourth in the table.