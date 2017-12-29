Evo Stik North: Lakeland’s Farsley determined to build on Boxing Day platform

ADAM lAKELAND’S Farsley Celtic face what he has labelled a “very difficult” game tomorrow, as his side travel to Rushall Olympic to once again mount an assault on the Evo-Stik Premier Division play-off places, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

The Celts have gained some renewed confidence recently after seeing off Whitby Town 2-0 on Boxing Day with what Lakeland described as an “excellent” performance.

Farsley were also victorious in their outing with Rushall earlier this season when a James Walshaw penalty proved enough to earn Lakeland’s men a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Also looking to revamp their promotion challenge is Ossett Town, who after ending a run of six successive defeats now face a very difficult trip to promotion-chasing Droylsden in the Evo-Stik North.

The Bloods have been in formidable form lately, scoring 13 goals in three games without reply, giving Town another huge chance to put their promotion credentials to the test.

Elsewhere, Tadcaster Albion will also be up against it when they take on second-placed Prescot Cables, while Ossett Albion face fellow strugglers Atherton Collieiries, with the Unicorns still looking nervously over their shoulder at rock-bottom Goole, who held them to a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day.

Brighouse Town could be likely to do their local rivals a favour, as they welcome the basement side on Saturday knowing a win will also put them 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, a crucial six- pointer in the Evo-Stik South sees Frickley Athletic host promotion rivals Alvechurch, with both sides locked together on 37 points in the play-offs along with Stamford and Bedworth United.

A win could see Frickley move into the automatic promotion spots as well as gaining vital ground in an almost gridlocked promotion pack.