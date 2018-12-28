Evo-Stik/NCE: Farsley Celtic making sure games in hand count

Farsley Celtic have the opportunity to keep the pressure on Evo-Stik Premier leaders Nantwich Town when they travel to mid-table Witton Albion on Saturday.

Celtic go into the fixture fired up by their 3-1 success over North Yorkshire visitors Whitby Town on Boxing Day.

But Celtic didn’t have things all their own way last time out, and boss Adam Lakeland will be eager for more intensity earlier in the coming fixture – and to maintain that tempo throughout.

Lakeland told the club website after Wednesday’s victory: “I’m delighted we’ve won the game – a tough game. I thought we were the better team in the first half.

“But then they started brighter than us and scored a goal from a corner.

“We were a bit disjointed really and, in a game of football like that, you’re looking for someone to do something to lift everyone and we got that from Dave Syers.

“I thought he was unbelievable.”

Syers opened the scoring for Celtic against Whitby then hit the framework for Jimmy Spencer to tuck away after Town had equalised – something Lakeland reckons was a turning point in the game, the ‘lift’ he was hoping for.

Farsley are seven points off Nantwich but have five games in hand. Third-placed Warrington Town are level on points with Celtic but have played one game more.

On Saturday, Warrington travel to Basford United who sit sixth on the ladder.

In the Northern Counties East League Premer, Thackley (in 16th) travel to Athersley Rec (14th), while lowly Harrogate Railway Athletic entertain mid-table Bottesford Town looking to build on their 1-1 Boxing Day draw at fellow strugglers Hall Road Rangers.

Fourth-placed Hemsworth MW take on their Staveley namesakes with the aim of building on their 2-0 win at Bottesford on Wednesday, while Liversedge have a potentially ‘tough ask’ at Worksop Town.

Table-topping Yorkshire Amateur, who lost 3-1 at Staveley MW, are in home action against fifth-placed Handsworth Parramore who out-gunned Barton Town 2-0 last time out.