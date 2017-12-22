Evo Stik League: Frickley hoping to enjoy day beside the seaside

A key clash awaits Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik First Division South as they get their play-off push back underway at seventh-placed Cleethorpes Town.

Just a single point separates the two sides – although Frickley have played three games more – with both sides on the edge of a tight play-off zone.

Athletic haven’t seen any on-field league action since December 2nd, when a 79th-minute equaliser saw them drop vital points in a 3-3 draw with rock-bottom Romulus.

John Hood’s men however will be boosted by their huge scoring prowess, with top-scorer Jacob Hazel bagging 10 strikes in his last seven games, while the team also remain the second highest scorers in the division.

Cup distractions have also taken their toll on Cleethorpes’ league form, seeing them take only one win from their last eight league outings; something Frickley will be eager to exploit.

Ossett Town meanwhile are finding goals hard to come by recently, with tomorrow’s outing coming off the back of four straight defeats in the league.

This recent run has seen them face a number of their promotion rivals, with tomorrow proving no different, as they welcome a Prescot Cables side who have not lost a match since October.

Town will also be hoping that their neighbours Albion can do them a favour when they travel to eighth-placed Colwyn Bay.

Despite remaining dangerously close to the relegation zone, Albion have the chance to kick on from their 1-0 victory over Mossley, which ended a run of 10 outings without a win.

However their opponents Colwyn will also be full of confidence themselves, after a strong recent turnaround has seen them score an impressive 12 goals in three games to take maximum points in each outing.

Meanwhile, Albion’s relegation rivals Brighouse Town travel to Skelmersdale tomorrow, who may be slightly rusty having not played in three weeks.

A return to league action also sees Tadcaster Albion host fellow mid-tablers Ramsbottom United, after Albion knocked Guiseley out of the County Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.