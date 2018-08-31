Evo-Stik League: Farsley Celtic aim to put Bank Holiday blues behind them

Farsley cELTIC will be looking to put Monday’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat behind them as they travel to Basford United who currently sit one place below them in seventh.

Tomorrow’s game is a big one for Adam Lakeland’s side as they will be eager to continue their good start to their Premier Division campaign.

Farsley Celtic Adam Lakeland.

Farsley started the season with back-to-back wins against Warrington Town and South Shields. But they lost late on to Hednesford on Bank Holiday Monday at Throstle Nest in front of 345 spectators.

Elsewhere, second-placed Frickley Athletic play host to mid-table AFC Mansfield. Frickley go into tomorrow’s fixture on the back of three consecutive Evo-Stik East Division victories.

Manager Spencer Fearn will be hoping his side can continue their rich vein of form. Monday’s away victory over Cleethorpes Town was a dramatic one as Frickley scored two late goals and came from behind to take home all three points, much to the delight of the travelling fans.

Ossett United lie in third position on seven points in the Evo-Stik East Division. Tomorrow, they host Belper Town who are sitting in 15th on three points. Recently appointed Ossett manager Andy Welsh will be hoping his team can maintain their unbeaten start to life as a new club with another home victory at the Ingfield Stadium.

Pontefract Collieries, who are in seventh position, travel to bottom-placed Sheffield FC who are without a point to date. Pontefract have accumulated six points so far in the division and will be wanting to boost their tally with an away victory in Sheffield.

Brighouse Town have made a good, if not spectacular, start to their campaign as they sit outside the play-offs on four points after one win, one defeat and a draw. They travel to Carlton Town who sit on three points.

Tadcaster Albion have only one win to their name this season which came away to Sheffield FC in a 4-3 thriller.

Elsewhere tomorrow, 19th-placed Pickering Town travel to 18th-placed Loughborough Dynamo.