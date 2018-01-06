Eastleigh 4 Guiseley 2: Lions see gap to safety stretch to nine points

Guiseley find themselves nine points away from safety after losing 4-2 at Eastleigh.

Guiseley boss Paul Cox said afterwards “It’s disappointing to get the goals we did and the chances and not leave with anything, we go again on Tuesday.”

Guiseley’s first away game in what could very well be a make or break month couldn’t have got off to a worse start as they conceded within a minute.

A corner was swung in and Cavaghn Miley was in the right place at the near post to turn the cross in.

This gave the hosts the impetus to go forward and Guiseley had to see out the opening spell of the game, after not conceding anymore the Lions started to create chances of their own.

Mike Fondop would have a great opportunity and looked to have scored, with his goal bound effort beating the keeper but not Andrew Boyce who somehow cleared it off the line.

Fondop would be involved in the very next attack, this time he cut the ball back to Rowan Liburd who placed his effort in.

Guiseley would then have a crucial ten minute spell with Fondop and Liburd both seeing one on one efforts saved, it felt like Paul Cox’s side would regret those missed chances and that was the case.

Just before half-time Chris Zebroski unleashed a powerful effort that beat Jonny Maxted, then the first real chance of the second-half saw the hosts extend their lead with Mark Yeates being in the right place to fire home.

The game was getting away from Guiseley and the score line was soon 4-1 when a free-kick couldn’t be held by Maxted and Callum Howe was in the right place to score.

The visitors weren’t going down in this one without a fight and got back to 4-2 when James Roberts was fouled in the area and scored the penalty.

With moments to go Fondop would again be denied, with Guiseley now facing some crucial upcoming matches starting with Gateshead on Tuesday.

Eastleigh starting 11: Flitney, Hoyte, Wood, Hollands, Yeates, Hudson-Odoi (Constable 71) Zebroski, Boyce, Miley, Matthews, Howe

Unused substitutes: Togwell, Obileye, Shaw, McAllister

Guiseley starting 11: Maxted, Crookes, Palmer, Sheppard, Harvey, Purver, Lenighan (Odejayi 89) McFadzean (Roberts 73) Hughes, Liburd, Fondop

Unused substitutes: Howarth, Brown, Wells

Referee: Adam Penwell