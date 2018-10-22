Dominant Farsley Celtic have to settle for a point

Have your say

FARSLEY CELTIC put in a dominant performance at Stalybridge Celtic but had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the Evo-Stik Premier Division clash at Bower Fold on Saturday.

Will Hayhurst bagged his fifth goal of the season inside 20 minutes but Farsley were pegged back by the break after Ross Dent’s 40th-minute goal.

Knaresborough Town's Ross Dent in action against Maltby Main.

Adam Lakeland’s side went back in front via Jimmy Spencer 10 minutes into the second half but Dent’s netted his second on 64 minutes.

There was a flurry of late chances in stoppage time as both sides desperately went for a winner. Firstly for Farsley as the ball was crossed in from the right but Spencer headed wide.

Then substitute Luke Parkin latched onto a long ball over the top but his attempted lob was just over the bar.

Dent then had a chance to complete his hat-trick but his lob went just over the bar.

Brighouse Town moved up to third place in Division One thanks to a 1-0 victory at AFC Mansfield.

James Hurtley netted the winning goal on 33 minutes.

Tadcaster Albion are up to fifth spot following their 5-1 victory at bottom side Cleethorpes Town.

On the scoresheet for Albion were Billy Whitehouse, Harry Coates, Casey Stewart, Lamin Colley and Joe Lumsden.

Eighth-placed Ossett United lost ground on the teams at the top of the table when they went down to a 1-0 home defeat against Lincoln United.

Pickering Town scored three goals in the last four minutes to dramatically draw 4-4 against Frickley Athletic after they had trailed 4-1 with time running out.

Jacob Hazel gave Frickley the lead on four minutes from trh penalty spot before Tyler Walton doubled the advantage.

Nick Thompson got a goal back for the hosts before Jameel Ibe and Walton made it 4-1. But late goals from Ryan Blott (penalty), Daniel Davison and Billy Logan meant the teams shared the spoils.

Two goals from Eli Hey did not prove enough for Pontefract Collieries who slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Belper Town.

Hey’s second goal on 73 minutes looked to have earned Pontefract a draw but George Milner’s 88th-minute goal won the game for Belper.

TWO goals from Ashley Flynn ensured Yorkshire Amateur remain a point clear at the top of the NCE Premier Division.

Flynn’s efforts on 59 and 80 minutes gave Amateur a 2-1 victory at Goole AFC.

Knaresborough Town remain hot on their heels in second spot – with two games in hand – thanks to a 1-0 victory at Maltby Main. Brad Walker netted the winning goal on six minutes.

Sixteenth-placed Liversedge dropped further into trouble when they went down 4-0 at home to third-placed Penistone Church while a Henry Cook penalty was enough for Bottesford Town to defeat Garforth Town 1-0.

Rock-bottom Harrogate Railway looked set for only their second victory of the season when they led 2-0 against Tackley at half-time thanks to goals from Sean Hunter and Aaron Kitao but the visitors hit back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Nostell Miners Welfare remain four points behind Division One leaders Winterton following their 3-0 home victory over Bolsover. Jack Owen, Brad Kilburn and Joe Wood netted the goals.

Glasshoughton earned the derby honours with a 2-0 victory at AFC Emley. Matthew Semley opened the scoring on 24 minutes before Gracjan Klimczak made the game safe.

Ninth-placed Selby Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat against leaders Winterton.

Liam Flanagan equalised for Selby early on after Luke Anderson had opened the scoring for Winterton but the leaders soon pulled away to victory.