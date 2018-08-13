Dockerty and Ripley at the double for five-star Hemsworth

Have your say

Hemsworth Miners Welfare enjoyed a fine start to the new Premier Division campaign with a 5-2 victory at Hall Road Rangers.

After falling behind to a Fraser Hansen goal on eight minutes they netted four times in 25 first-half minutes to take control of the game.

Bradley Dockerty scored twice with Jed Rashid and Seon Ripley also weighing in with goals before the half-time interval. Conner Harman got one back for the hosts late on, but Ripley’s second goal in the final minute sealed an excellent win.

Newly-promoted Knaresborough Town got off to a winning start in the Premier Division with a 2-1 victory at Albion Sports thanks to two second-half goals from Brad Walker.

Liversedge also enjoyed a winning start, claiming a 3-1 victory at Athersley Recreation.

Joe Walton and Red Bates netted in the first half and Walton’s second goal five minutes from time sealed the three points.

Despite taking the lead through Fernando Moke, Yorkshire Amateur crashed to a 5-2 defeat at Bottesford Town. Ashley Flynn scored the other goal.

Joe McFadyen’s injury-time goal condemned Garforth Town to a 2-1 defeat at Bridlington Town.

Devonte Newman-Morton looked to have earned Garforth a point with his equaliser three minutes from time but it was not to be.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Railway lost 2-0 at Maltby Main.

In Division One, a hat-trick from Samuel Cable and a goal from Gary Collier saw Selby Town crush Skegness Town 4-0, while goals from Jack Owen, Daniel Critchlow and Bradley Kerr helped Nostell MW to a 3-0 victory at Parkgate.

AFC Emley enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Armthorpe Welfare thanks to goals from Ruben Jerome and Shane Hamilton.

Elsewhere, Glasshoughton Welfare slipped to a 4-1 defeat at East Yorkshire Carnegie.