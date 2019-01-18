Consistency key for Adam Lakeland as Farsley Celtic look to stay ahead of rivals

FARSLEY CELTIC know there is little room for error when they travel to South Shields tomorrow.

The Celts are currently joint-top with this weekend’s opponents in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, the two sides level on points and having scored and conceded the same number of goals.

Farsley boss Adam Lakeland insists it is no surprise to him that his side are currently sitting top of the pile, but admitted a few outsiders may have underestimated them.

“We’re both up there on merit and having a good season,” he said. “What I would say is it’s probably no surprise that South Shields are up there, but maybe it is a little bit of a surprise to some people that we are as well.

“We’re expected to be up there because we put that expectation on ourselves to be successful and we’re pleased with where we are.

“We’re certainly not dwelling on it, we want to be there right until the end and that’s what we’ll be fighting hard to do.”

Adam Lakeland. Picture courtesy of Farsley Celtic.

Farsley came through a testing festive schedule with plenty of points in the bag and could extend their impressive run of form tomorrow having not tasted a league defeat since the loss to third-placed Nantwich Town on 6 October.

Last weekend saw them move top of the standings after a 1-1 at home to Grantham Town, but there is little room for error at the top end with just four points separating first down to fifth. Lakeland believes that whoever is more consistent will likely end up on top come April, especially with his side having a game in hand on tomorrow’s hosts.

“We’re experienced and we know this league’s very difficult,” he added. “We know if you take anyone for granted, whether you’re playing South Shields, Warrington or someone down the bottom like North Ferriby for example, you cannot underestimate anyone.

“Regardless of who wins the game at the weekend, both teams are probably going to drop points between now and the end of the season, it’s just going to be a question of who drops the least, and we’re confident it can be us.”

We’re both up there on merit and having a good season. What I would say is it’s probably no surprise that South Shields are up there, but maybe it is a little bit of a surprise to some people that we are as well. Adam Lakeland

The Celts will have to travel to South Shields without midfielder Ben Atkinson – who serves his first of a three-match suspension – but could welcome back two or three senior players from injury ahead of the crunch fixture.