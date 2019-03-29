Chris Atkinson predicts tough challenge for Farsley Celtic against Stalybridge

FARSLEY Celtic midfielder Chris Atkinson is predicting a tough challenge when Stalybridge Celtic visit Throstle Nest in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division tomorrow.

The Celts currently lead the way at the top of the division by one point from South Shields with nine games remaining, but tomorrow’s opponents claimed a notable scalp a couple of weeks ago when they pulled off a shock 2-1 victory at Scarborough Athletic.

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland. Picture: John McEvoy/Farsley Celtic

Atkinson said: “Stalybridge will be a tough game on Saturday. We have always had good battles with them at home and away over the last couple of seasons.

“If we stick to our game plan and we are all on our game I’m confident we can get a positive result.”

Farsley boss Adam Lakeland added: “Stalybridge have got some good players and they try and play. It will be a tough game as they all are, but we’ll work hard to get ready for it.”

Second-placed South Shields face a potentially difficult trip to Marine.

In Evo-Stik East, the game of the day sees second-placed Pontefract Collieries travel to sixth-placed Tadcaster Albion, while fourth-placed Brighouse Town host Cleethorpes Town.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Ossett United play at Spalding United, 12th-placed Frickley Athletic make the trip to third-placed Sheffield FC and Pickering Town will be looking to pull further away from the relegation zone when they travel to Belper Town.

Hemsworth MW could move up to third place in the Northern Counties East Premier Division if they can get the better of visitors Bridlington Town tomorrow.

Town are currently two points and one place better off than their opponents but a home win would also see Hemsworth leapfrog Yorkshire Amateur who are without a game this weekend.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Knaresborough Town travel to Bottesford Town, Liversedge host Thackley, Garforth Town entertain Handsworth Parramore and second-from-bottom Harrogate Railway host Goole AFC – the team one point and one place below them in the league.

In Division One, fourth-placed Nostell MW entertain ninth-placed Selby Town and Glasshoughton Welfare travel to Shirebrook Town.