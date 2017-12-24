Chester v Guiseley: Cox’s troops aim to fend off festive Blues

After Saturday’s bitter finale – conceding a late leveller in the 1-1 with Aldershot – the Lions make a quick return to action and will be hoping for better fortune in their Boxing Day fixture against relegation rivals Chester.

It is a vital afternoon for the 23rd-placed Lions, who are two places and three points behind Chester with a game in hand.

Alex Purver, put Guiseley ahead against Aldershot last time out.

After making the trip to Cheshire, Cox’s troops welcome the Blues in the return fixture on New Year’s Eve, with a positive haul of points being imperative if Guiseley are to kick-start their survival quest.

Guiseley had looked set for victory against Town due to Alex Purver’s early strike but Shamir Fenelon scored right at the end.

Paul Cox was left frustrated they couldn’t get the three points: “We have played a good side, at times some of our play was superb, we just couldn’t see the game out right at the end.”

Both sides exited the FA Trophy the previous weekend with the League now their only focus.

The hosts started brightly with new signing James Roberts, who joined from Oxford United causing problems on his home debut.

And Guiseley took the lead with ten minutes gone after James Roberts’ curling free-kick from just outside the area hit the bar and fell to Purver, who from three yards out and an open goal could not miss.

Despite being much higher up the table, Aldershot passed five hours since scoring during this game and struggled to get going during early stages.

Town had a good chance when Bernard Mensah delivered a cross from just outside the area to Shamir Fenelon, he positioned his header towards the bottom right-hand corner but the effort lacked power and Jonny Maxted was able to save it.

The second-half began with both sides having a good opportunity, Aldershot’s Jim Kellermann looked to have scored when his effort from the edge of the area beat the keeper, but it crashed against the post.

Mike Fondop was put through one-on-one after a fine through ball by Alex-Ray Harvey, but his first touch gave possession away, and the visitors pressed and a long ball forward found Fenelon who bundled the effort in.

Guiseley: Maxted, Crookes, Palmer Lawlor Brown, Harvey, Purver, Lenighan, McFadzean, Liburd (Fondop 45) Roberts. Unused subs: M’Boungou, Hughes, Haworth, Odejayi.

Aldershot Town: Ward, Alexander, Reynolds, Evans, Fowler, Kellerman (Oyeleke 53) Gallagher, Taylor (McClure 45) Fenelon, Mensah, Rendell. Unused subs: Cole, Lyons-Foster.

Referee: Andrew Miller.