Celtic see opportunity to extend their lead at the top

AFTER a week’s enforced break owing to the weather, Evo-Stik Premier Division leaders Farsley Celtic will be looking to extend their two-point advantage over second-placed Warrington Town.

Adam Lakeland’s men travel to lowly Bamber Bridge while Warrington make the trip to Stafford Rangers. It’s third versus first in the Evo-Stik East as Brighouse Town host leaders Morpeth Town tomorrow.

Second-placed Pontefract Collieries could move to within five points of Morpeth if they beat Frickley Athletic at home and Brighouse claim all three points.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Ossett United host Wisbech Town and 17th-placed Pickering Town entertain Stamford. Following Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to leaders Worksop Town, fifth-placed Hemsworth MW will be looking to bounce back when they host Eccleshill United in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Sixth-placed Yorkshire Amateur host Athersley Recreation while eighth-placed Knaresborough Town entertain the team directly below them in the table, namely Hamdsworth Parramore.

Harrogate Railway could move out of the relegation zone if they can claim a draw or victory at 15th-placed Liversedge tomorrow, while Garforth Town host Barton Town.

In Division One, AFC Emley travel to Swallownest who reached the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday evening.