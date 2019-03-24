Cartman’s double keeps Celtic in the title box seat

Have your say

Farsley Celtic remain in the box seat to clinch the Evo-Stik Premier Division title and promotion back to Conference North, after a 3-0 win over hosts Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Adam Lakeland’s promotion hopefuls are now four points clear of nearest rivals Warrington Town and South Shields, who are the only teams who can pip them to the title.

Prolific striker Nathan Cartman scored twice for Celts, with Jimmy Spencer’s superb solo effort wrapping up the points for the visitors.

In the same division, Scarborough Athletic lost 1-0 at Buxton and Whitby Athletic fell by the same score at home to lowly Workington.

In the East Division, local sides continue to dominate the promotion chase behind runaway leaders Morpeth – who beat third-placed hosts Brighouse Town 3-2.

Trailing 1-0 at the break to Iulian Petrache’s 21st-minute goal, Sean Taylor made it two, three minutes after the restart.

Aaron Martin (67) pulled a goal back, but Ben Sayer (79) made sure of the points before James Hurley’s last-minute consolation.

Second-placed Pontefract Collieries needed a 90th-minute equaliser from Nicholas Guest to rescue a point at home to local rivals Frickley Athletic.

Spencer Clarke (15) had give Colls the lead, but Luke Hinsley (46) and Sean Liversedge (65) turned the game on its head before Guest’s late intervention.

Four second-half goals without reply against Wisbech lifted Ossett United up to fourth in the table.

Three of them were scored in just five minutes through Tom Greaves (54), Chris Chantler (56) and Shiraz Khan (59), before Greaves (79) completed the rout at Ingfield.

Sheffield stay sixth after a 2-1 win over Lincoln United, while Pickering Town drew 3-3 at home to Stamford.

In the NCE Premier Division, Garforth Town eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 win at home to Barton Town, thanks to Mark Simpson’s 27th-minute penalty.

Ashley Flynn’s brace helped Yorkshire Amateur see off Athersley Rec’, but Knaresborough lost 3-2 at home to Handsworth, with all the goals coming in the first half.