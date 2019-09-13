Non-league: Boss Adam Lakeland hails in-form Farsley Celtic ahead of tough test at Leamington

FARSLEY CELTIC manager Adam Lakeland has hailed his in-form side – and says their current tally of 16 points represents a brilliant return at this stage of the season.

Back-to-back wins over Kettering Town and Bradford Park Avenue have propelled the Celts into the play-off positions in National League North, with the club able to reflect on a pretty satisfactory start to life back at this level, according to Lakeland.

Farsley Celtic could well be without Jack Higgins for the trip to Leamington. PIC: Steve Riding

That said, they face a stiff examination tomorrow at a Leamington side who are also in a decent run of form themselves, having won three of their past four matches – although they are smarting somewhat after a 5-0 defeat at Altrincham last time out.

The Brakes are also unbeaten on home soil in Warwickshire and can move above Farsley with victory.

Lakeland said: “I was saying to the players, we are 10 games into the season and we have got 16 points on the board.

“I think that is a brilliant return; the players deserve a lot of credit.

“I was not happy with them a week ago, but the way they have reacted since then in getting six points is fantastic.

“They (Leamington) have started the season well, they are a very established team at this level.

“Certainly at their place, they have got a very good home record and, as always, we will expect a difficult game.”

Jack Higgins remains a doubt after missing the last two fixtures, whilst Elliot Wynne will be hoping to have recovered from a dislocated finger suffered in the defeat to Altrincham. Lewis Turner and Nathan Turner remain sidelined.

Sheffield United loan keeper Marcus Dewhurst is primed for his second debut for Guiseley tomorrow at home to Hereford.

Dewhurst, who proved a real crowd favourite in his first spell at Nethermoor, has returned from international duty with England Under-19s in Germany for a second stint in West Yorkshire after joining on a season-long loan from the Premier League newboys

Marcus is the son of former Hull City and Blackburn Rovers defender Rob Dewhurst.

Bradford Park Avenue host fellow strugglers Spennymoor.