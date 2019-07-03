National ‘new boys’ Farsley Celtic open on up home turf

Have your say

National League North new boys Farsley Celtic and derby rivals Guiseley have been handed home openers on the first day of the 2019-20 season.

Adam Lakeland’s Celts will host Darlington at Throstle Nest, while the Lions entertain promoted King’s Lynn on Saturday, August 3.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham.

Farsley will make the trip to Nethermoor on Boxing Day for their derby at Guiseley, with the reverse fixture taking place on New Year’s Day.

Farsley and Guiseley face White Rose opposition for their first away game on the season on August 6 with Celtic visiting York City and the Lions heading to Bradford Park Avenue.

On September 3, Farsley visit Avenue and Guiseley host York on the same day.

A noteworthy dual derby date on December 28 sees Farsley welcome Avenue and Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s Guiseley head to Bootham Crescent.

Guiseley joint managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill.

On the final day of the season on April 25, Celtic entertain Altrincham and the Lions visit Curzon Ashton.

In the National League, Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town have been afforded home comforts when they entertain Solihull Moors – who finished runners-up in the table last term – at the CNG Stadium.

Town visit The Shay for a midweek derby at FC Halifax on September 26 with the reverse fixture taking place on November 26, also in midweek.

Harrogate face Hartlepool United in a festive double-header, with Pools visiting the CNG Stadium on Boxing Day before Town travel north for the return encounter on New Year’s Day.

Town visit relegated Notts County on March 28 and will wrap up their National League campaign with a long 550-mile round trip to Dover Athletic on April 25.

Halifax start off the season at Ebbsfleet and finish the campaign at Solihull.