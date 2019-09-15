National League North - Guiseley and Farsley Celtic in the goals with comfortable wins

An Aaron Martin hat-trick proved the difference as Guiseley defeated Hereford 3-0.

This fine performance and win, left Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill delighted.

WINNER: Farsley Celtic Manager Adam Lakeland. Picture: Steve Riding.

“We have faced another good team and got the result we wanted, it’s nice that Aaron has got some more goals.

“The result was pleasing and we know we can work on a few things as well, so it was a good day for us.”

Marcus Dewhurst was back in net for the hosts after re-joining on loan from Sheffield United and he was made to work quickly, denying Hereford’s former Guiseley striker Rowan Liburd, who saw his header well held.

Guiseley took the lead with ten minutes gone, as in-form striker Martin saw his attempted cross-shot deflect off Jordan Cullinane-Liburd and loop in.

It was nearly 2-0 to Guiseley, when good work by George Cantrill saw him find Aram Soleman, whose effort looked to be going in until Hereford goalkeeper Brandon Hall saved and then caught the rebound.

Just before the break, the visitors nearly levelled, when Reece Styche struck a spectacular long-range effort from the halfway line, but it went just over the crossbar.

Guiseley started the second-half brightly and Martin nearly doubled their lead and his goal tally for the day, when he flicked a shot over Hall, only for his effort to go narrowly wide.

Martin would not be denied again, however, when fine work from Gabriel Johnson saw his shot rebound to Martin who had a tap-in to confirm victory for Guiseley.

There was still time for Martin to get another hat-trick, when Johnson was fouled in the area the striker took the spot-kick and cooly converted.

Next up for Guiseley is the start of their FA Cup journey for the season, when they host Stockton Town.

Farsley Celtic made it three consecutive wins with an excellent 3-0 win away to Leamington.

Goals from Jimmy Spencer, Adam Clayton and Nathan Cartman earned Farsley all three points, after Kyle Trenerry had made a number of important saves early on.

Boss Adam Lakeland was extremely pleased with his side’s superb performance.

“I’m absolutely delighted, yes, it’s a very difficult place to come this, they’ve stayed in this division for quite a number of years through being really strong at home,” he said.

“In the first 25 minutes, I thought we rode our luck a little bit, but it could have been 2-2 or 3-3 – it was so open in that first 25 minutes, the speed of the game was just incredible.”

Leamington came racing out of the traps as Josh March crossed for Kaiman Anderson, who was able to turn on the edge of the six-yard box, but Kyle Trenerry made a superb point-blank save.

Trenerry was forced into action for a second time as he leapt across his goal to tip Jack Edwards’ powerful header onto the crossbar.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first-half, Farsley broke the deadlock when Jordan Richards played in Tyler Walton, who laid the ball off for Jimmy Spencer to slot home.

The hosts struggled to retain the same level of possession as they had before and, less than 10 minutes into the second-half, Farsley’s pressure told as Adam Clayton deftly flicked Tom Allan’s low drive home for 2-0.

The game was put to bed with just under 20 minutes remaining as Spencer played a sublime ball through to Nathan Cartman, who kept his cool to slot home past Weaver.

York City went back to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win at Darlington thanks to goals from Alex Kempster and Paddy McLaughlin.

Bradford Park Avenue remain second-bottom after a late equaliser from Spennymoor Town cancelled out Brad Dockerty’s 11th-minute opener to leave them settling for a point.