Move aside Liverpool and Tottenham - Yorkshire football team wins title by scoring 20 goals in one game

A Yorkshire football team won the title on goal difference on the final day by scoring 20 GOALS in ONE match.

In an epic clash which surely eclipses the epic efforts of Tottenham and Liverpool in the Champions League this week, Yorkshire amateur side Mirfield Town FC won the title after making up a 10-goal deficit in goal difference in a single game.

Amateur side Mirfield Town FC went into the match versus bottom of the table Cock of the North level on points with league leaders Linthwaite FC but trailing on goal difference.

Mirfield went hell for the leather from the whistle and four players scored hat-tricks, one of whom bagged five in total and another who scored four.

The crushing victory sparked jubilant scenes near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, as players celebrated winning the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title.

As Mirfield were already competing in the top division of the league they can't be promoted so will have the chance to defend their crown next season.

Cock of the North finished their disastrous campaign with 16 defeats from 16 games and an atrocious goal difference of minus 101.

Mirfield left back Niall Trewick Wood said: "During the game we didn't know exactly how many goals we needed to win by, all we knew was that we had to score a lot.

"The first five minutes were a bit nervy but once the first goal went in everyone calmed down a bit, although we were only 3-0 up after half an hour.

"In the next 15 minutes we scored six goals so we were nine up at half time.

"During the second half the goals just kept going in. The lads were absolutely exceptional, it was a fantastic performance.

"We didn't find out we'd officially won the league till after the game when we rang the league secretary and they told us.

"We all went out for a few drinks and I didn't get home till 11am the next morning, so it was obviously a good night."

Niall added: "Cock of the North have always turned up in high spirits and given a good account of themselves.

"It's not nice to lose by that scoreline but they're a good group of lads."

Kieran Corley led the way with five goals, Gibril Bojang bagged four and there was a hat-trick apiece for Owen Smith and Reece Drake.

Michael Rounding put a goal in the back of the net and strikes from Anthony Owens, Callum Fern and Oliver Rounding completed the scoring.

Mike Kirwan netted two for the visitors, who conceded 124 games over the course of the season, and finished their final game 20-2.

League leaders going into the final game, Linthwaite thrashed Cock of the North 14-1 in their penultimate league game and were given an automatic 3-0 victory in the last match because Deighton WMC couldn't field a team.

The final league table shows both Mirfield and Linthwaite on 35 points but the eventual winner's goal difference was 47, compared with 38 for the runners up, who were champs last season.

Victory meant Mirfield completed a league and cup double having already clinched the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup with a 3-0 success over Wellington Westgate.

A Cock of the North spokesman simply said: "It's been an awful season for the club".