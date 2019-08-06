Martin’s hat-trick puts Lions on top of the table

Hat-trick hero Aaron Martin played a big part in what was a fine 5-0 win for Conference North Guiseley at local rivals Bradford (Park Avenue) last night.

Guiseley made it back-to-back to go top of the fledgling table, while after a 5-0 loss at Curzon Ashton at the weekend Avenue would have been hoping for some positives, but it simply didn’t happen.

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot, said: “This was a fantastic performance, we looked a real unit, we played some great stuff and for Aaron to get his hat-trick, that is a great feeling.”

“We have won our first two games, put in good performances and we are just delighted with how we have started.”

Guiseley took the lead after just six minutes, when a cross found Martin, the striker took a good touch and fired his effort in.

The Lions continued to attack and made it two, when Aram Soleman beat three defenders with a fine touch and curled an effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

Avenue continued to struggle to get any hold on the ball, Martin got a second with a free header in the area.

The second-half saw Martin complete his hat-trick, a looping Gabriel Johnson cross found Martin who had a free header from two yards out.

The fifth goal arrived with minutes to go, Jamie Spencer on his return to Avenue, fired a fine effort into the top corner.

The last chance of the match, saw Kaine Felix breeze past a couple of the Avenue defenders, his shot though went just wide of the goal, this though was a fine evening for The Lions.

Second-half goals from Josh Staunton and Tobi Sho-Silva kept unbeaten FC Halifax Town top of the National League table with a 2-0 win over Hartlepool United at The Shay.

Harrogate Town are second after a 3-0 win at Barrow.

Will Smith (34 and 56) struck in either half for Simon Weaver’s side, with Connor Hall’s effort four minutes from time adding gloss.

York City drew 0-0 with promoted Farsley Celtic in Conference North in front of a crowd of 2,938.

The Minstermen almost snatched all three points when Sean Newton’s effort struck a post in added time.