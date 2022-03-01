Jesse Marsch appointed as Marcelo Bielsa successor, Leeds United star returns from injury - key headlines

Jesse Marsch takes charge

Jesse Marsch has been appointed as Leeds United manager following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday.

The American coach had been targeted as a possible replacement for Bielsa in case the Argentine walked last summer, and was lined up to succeed him at the end of this season.

The Whites' recent form and threat of relegation forced the Leeds board to bring forward the change in personnel, and yesterday it was confirmed that Marsch has taken up the post.

The former RB Salzburg boss will take charge of his first game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Leeds United star returns from injury

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Alexander Hassenstein.

Sam Greenwood marked his return from a spell on the sidelines with a goal for Leeds United Under 23s last night.

The forward, who has been out of action for seven weeks with a knee injury, started for the academy side as they took on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the 61st minute, Greenwood gave the visitors the lead, converting a penalty won by Max Dean.

It was disappointment for Mark Jackson's players, though, with Spurs scoring a late equaliser to ensure the Premier League 2 points were shared.

Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood. Pic: Lewis Storey.

Leicester handed double injury boost ahead of Whites clash

Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira have returned from injury and could play for Leicestery City against Leeds United on Saturday.

Vardy, the side's joint-top scorer, has been out for two months with a hamstring injury, while Pereira has been recovering from a fibula fracture.

Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals for Leicester City this season. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the pair are both available for tonight's Premier League contest between Leicester City and Burnley.