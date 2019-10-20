Mark Beck’s double sees Harrogate Town past rivals Halifax in FA Cup
A brace by Mark Beck saw Harrogate Town defeat Halifax Town 2-1 in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup at the Shay.
Beck’s early goal gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead, and after Niall Maher had brought Halifax level, Beck struck again.
Halifax’s goal looked to have swung the tie their way just after half-time but the Shaymen never really recovered from Harrogate’s second goal, and still look short of the side that made such a huge impression in the first two months of the campaign.
Tobi Sho-Silva had a good chance to put Town in front but waited too long to shoot after being played through by Maher, on his first start for over two months, and his effort was kept out by James Belshaw from a tight angle.
Two minutes later, that hesitancy was punished when a cross from the right was headed onto his own bar by Liam Nolan, and Beck buried the loose ball from close range.
Halifax, much like the atmosphere at the Shay, were flat and subdued. No-one was getting on the ball and making something happen with a dangerous run or pass.
Harrogate were sharper, quicker and more composed.
As poor as they were, the Shaymen should have levelled when Jerome Binnom-Williams had a free header from a corner, but he inexplicably directed it over the bar from four yards.
Halifax were a different team after the interval though, and equalised seconds after the restart when Maher tapped in McAlinden’s low cross at the far post. Nolan then headed wide at close range from a corner before Binnom-Williams sent a shot flashing through the penalty area.
Now the Shaymen were showing they were up for the cup. But that man Beck was at it again as he deftly flicked the ball across goal from a low cross from the right, and Town’s momentum was lost.
Halifax struggled to rouse themselves from that goal, and couldn’t rediscover the zeal they had shown straight after the restart.
Elsewhere in the Cup, York City beat Stockport County 2-0.