A place in the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup is at stages as the teams battle out the final Group E fixture.

Group E leaders Wigan Athletic are already through, while Sunderland are out of the running, trailing second-placed Leeds by one point with no games left to play.

Only one of the two remaining teams will progress, with the Whites holding a three-point advantage as they travel to the RH Academy in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

With a superior goal difference, the Stags could leapfrog Leeds with a win, but if Leeds avoid defeat it'll be the West Yorkshire side going through.

The match marks Under 23s boss Andy Taylor's first game in charge after former manager Mark Jackson gave up his academy duties to join Jesse Marsch's first team coaching staff last week.

The last time the sides met in November, goals from Max Dean and Sean McGurk helped Leeds claim a 2-1 home victory.

Our live blog will bring you all the updates as the Whites fight to progress in the Premier League Cup.

Stuart McKinstry battles Dermi Lusala during Leeds United's 1-1 Premier League 2 Division One draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Pic: Alex Morton.