Managers of Farsley Celtic and Guiseley targeting lucrative FA Cup success

FOR the likes of Farsley Celtic and Guiseley, the ‘magic of the Cup’ will always arrive with thoughts of swelling their club coffers with a welcome cash windfall.

Both are in third-qualifying round action tomorrow with a handy bonus of £11,250 available to the victors in tomorrow’s latest stage.

Guiseley striker Aaron Martin

It can lead to something more bountiful, as Guiseley proved last season in banking a healthy six-figure sum – boosted by a televised game against Accrington – and plenty of kudos from their run to the second round proper along the way.

Tomorrow, Farsley host Southport, while Guiseley head to Peterborough Sports, with Celts chief Adam Lakeland admitting that a good cup run figures very highly on his ‘to-do’ list this season.

Lakeland, whose side are on an excellent run of form with their weekend league success over Curzon Ashton representing their fifth consecutive victory, said: “It is high up on our priority list.

“It is probably the one thing we have not really achieved as a group in the last couple of years – having a fantastic run in either Cup (FA Cup and FA Trophy) competition.

“We got to the League Cup final last year and won the (West Riding) County Cup in the year before, but in terms of the FA Cup and FA Trophy, we would like to go as far as we can in both of them.

“But we have a very stern test on Saturday against Southport and you only get one crack at it, don’t you.

“We will be going all out to win. It is good money for the club, but it is also the exposure it can bring to the village and the area. We are very determined to have a good run in it.

“The experiences are for not for the staff and players, but the supporters and the little businesses around the area.

“It can make a real difference and like every non-league club, you want to go as far as you can in it.

“But we have a very difficult game and must play incredibly well to progress.”

Guiseley, meanwhile, hit the road for a banana-skin tie in what they hope will be another instalment in a memorable cup odyssey following their fine exploits last term – and another cash windfall.

Joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “Last year certainly drew attention to the club for the right reasons and it is another opportunity for the club for another story to be told and some players to make their names.”

On the cash benefits from last season, he added: “There was a substantial debt coming from relegation (in 2017-18) and there was no secret with what we had done regarding contracts and the FA Cup was huge to that and it was a significant sum that went towards that.

“The first couple of rounds (this year) may be in the budget, so there is a bit of pressure on us, but hopefully we will get through these first couple of rounds.

Specifically on tomorrow’s opponents, he continued: “We have had them watched and I have gone down and seen them play as well.

“Like anything, we have done our homework and they are a good footballing team who have won promotion a few times and know how to win matches and we know it will be a tough game.”

Despite his sending off in last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Gloucester in the National League North, goal machine Aaron Martin is available for tomorrow’s encounter in the Fens.

Mark Bower’s ‘second coming’ as Bradford Park Avenue manager will not begin competitively until October 12 when they host Hereford in the league.