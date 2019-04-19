Man behind Bielsa banner says it's time to 'believe more than ever' after Leeds United defeat

Have your say

The man behind the banner flying over Elland Road this afternoon (Friday) says it is time to believe more than ever after the team's 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic.

Danny Bond, 34, owner of DB automotive, purchased the 'Bielsa is God' banner to fly over the ground before kick-off.

The long-term Leeds fan is a huge supporter of Bielsa and wanted to spread a bit of cheer ahead of the high-pressure match.

Speaking to the YEP after the match, Danny said: "I just wanted to spread a bit of cheer before the game.

"It went down well. You could see everyone filming it.

"It's not brought the best of luck today but it's just one of those days.

"Bielsa has made such an impact in this city and we have to keep believing in him."

This is Bielsa’s first season as head coach at Elland Road.

The Argentinian has already gained widespread respect across the city and put Leeds within three games of ending their 15-year exile from the Premier League.

Following today's 2-1 defeat, the club has dropped to third in the Championship league table.

They are level with rivals Sheffield United in terms of points but Sheffield remain in second place due to higher goal difference.

There are three games left.

Father-of-two Danny, from Crossgates, remains optimistic about promotion.

He said: "Leeds is one of the biggest cities in the country and we deserve to be a premier league club

"We've got the best fans in the country - home and away.

"Result wasn't what we wanted today but I still believe.

"Now we've got to believe in him more than ever. That's why the banner was made - believe in Belisa. One result isn't gonna stop that.

"As they say - in Bielsa we trust."

