Mammoth trek offers magnificent reward for Harrogate Town

The journey, which will see Simon Weaver and his players travel 288 miles each way, is the Wetherby Road outfit’s second-longest of the league season, coming in 58 shorter than their 634-mile round trip to Torquay last month.

And Town know that they will have their work cut out at Huish Park tomorrow, where they will come up against opponents currently third in the National League standings having won eight of their last nine matches. A Championship club as recently as 2014 and only relegated from League Two at the end of last season, Yeovil bounced back from a 2-1 loss at Hartlepool United last weekend by beating Woking 3-1 in midweek.

Town head to Somerset in decent shape having beaten Ebbsfleet United 2-0 on Saturday and drawn 1-1 at Wrexham but long-term absentee Lloyd Kerry (ankle) is still out and George Thomson is struggling with a torn hip flexor.

Town captain Josh Falkingham said: “Saturday went very well and although we didn’t end up getting the three points that we set out to bring home from Wrexham, there are still positives to take and we’ve extended our unbeaten run.

“I definitely feel like we’ve turned a corner after our indifferent start to the season.”

Meanwhile, FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild has warned fans to get used to teams trying to stifle his table-topping side ahead of the Shaymen’s clash with Boreham Wood tomorrow.

Chorley escaped with a 0-0 draw from West Yorkshire on Tuesday after an ultra-defensive display, although the point kept Town top of the National League. “Fans have got to understand now that teams will do that to us and we’ve got to keep the ball, move the ball and drive it forward,” said Wild.

”I came here and fans were frustrated about boom ball last year. Well, I’m certainly not going to boom it, I’m certainly not going to kick it forward.

“So the shouts of ‘get it forward’ are no use. They’re better off channelling their energy into keeping the ball and driving forward.

“That’s the way we’ll break teams down and that’s what we’re going to persevere with.”

FRESH from their 6-1 FA Trophy thumping of City of Liverpool in midweek, Tadcaster Albion will be looking to book their place in the first round proper tomorrow when they host Yorkshire rivals Brighouse Town.

And a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards as their opponents were also in the goals on Tuesday – smashing Harrogate Railway 7-0 in the West Riding County Cup away from home.

Elsewhere in the preliminary round tomorrow, Ossett United travel to Dunston, Pontefract Collieries host Glossop while Pickering Town’s home clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels takes place on Sunday.

In the BetVictor League South East Division tomorrow, Frickley Athletic will renew hostilities with Sheffield FC, who they lost to on penalties in the League Cup on Tuesday.

It’s first round day in the FA Vase tomorrow with six of our teams in first round action.

Hemsworth MW make the trip to Grimsby Borough while Knaresborough Town host Stockton Town and Glasshoughton Welfare travel to Maine Road.

Nostell MW have a home clash with Wythenshawe Town, Yorkshire Amateur play at Seaham Red Star and Selby Town host Cheadle Town.