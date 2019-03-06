Yorkshire Amateur League: Six-shooting Celtic out-gun Calverley

Have your say

LEAGUE leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors crushed mid-table Calverley United as they won 6-0 away from home.

The crucial victory means Farsley are leading the Premiership by two points as well as having three games in hand over Grangefield Old Boys.

Ben Wilson scores for Farsley Celtic Juniors in the 6-0 win at Calverley United. PIC: Steve Riding

Ben Wilson got Farsley’s only goal before the interval. However, they came out firing in the second half as Louis Surtees grabbed two goals with Danny Lyons, Craig Farrand and Joe Firth all notching one goal.

This sizable loss keeps Calverley circling above the relegation zone.

Wibsey shocked title hopefuls Grangefield Old Boys with a 1-0 ‘smash-and-grab’ away victory.

Grangefield started the better in the second half, however, against the run of play Wibsey scored on 55 minutes as Ethan Labad powered the ball home. This was Wibsey’s first clean sheet of the season and they jumped to ninth in the table.

Alex Reid heads goalwards for Farsley Celtic Juniors but his header is cleared off the Calverley United line. PIC: Steve Riding

Ealandians slipped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 hammering at the hands of third-placed Drighlington.

On the scoresheet for Drig were Carlton Binks, Dale Kellett and Harvey Booth who grabbed a double.

Drighlington were 2-1 up at the interval and scored two more in the second half.

Drig are third and sit four points off the top in the standings.

Rock-bottom Stanningley Old Boys were defeated once again as they hosted Stanley United who enjoyed a 3-2 victory.

Stanley opened the scoring through Stuart Davies as he netted from the edge of the penalty box.

Stanningley responded quickly with an equaliser as James Allen notched his first of the afternoon.

Ash Munton headed home to put Stanley ahead again. Stu Davies then scored from 10 yards out to secure the three points.

James Allen then got his second of the season with a consolation goal for Stanningley.

Athletico hosted Alwoodley and needed a win badly, sitting just above the drop zone. They made the best possible start as leading scorer Mohammed Qasim gave them the lead after 25 minutes.

Just before the break, Damir Mulavdic equalised for the visitors. In the second half Alwoodley showed class and composure as they commanded proceedings.

Danny Ashton and Callum Armstrong scored a goal each in the second half as they ran out 3-1 victors.

Horsforth St Margaret’s and Leeds Medics and Dentists were involved in a rare 0-0 stalemate at Horsforth’s home ground, Leeds Trinity University.

This wasn’t your usual 0-0 game as both teams played good, free-flowing football and created many chances. A game described by one onlooker as an absolute cracker, with very high intensity, pace and quality.

In the Championship, runaway leaders, Gildersome Spurs Old Boys, overcame Morley Town AFC 7-3.

The scorers for Spurs were Steve Wales with two, Matty Jackson with two, Jamie Lloyd also with two and Lee Thrush with one.

Spurs Boys sit top on 38 points from 16 games.

Morley goal scorers were Josh Goodwin with two and Jordan Chippendale chipped in with one goal.

In a third-versus-fourth clash, promotion challengers, St Bedes, defeated fellow promotion hopefuls Shire Academics 3-1.

It was a shocking first 45 minutes for Shire as crucial mistakes led to all three St Bedes goals.

The Bedes defence was resolute in the second half and Shire only managed a consolation goal.

Jermaine Moyce grabbed two for Bedes with the other coming from Ian Horrocks. Shire’s only goal came from Ben Cawood.