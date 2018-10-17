Yorkshire Amateur League: Six-hit Alwoodley a pack punch in cup against ten-man Calverley

Have your say

THIS WEEK the majority of the teams participated in the league cup competitions. The Marflitt Trophy is for teams from the Premier, Championship and First Divisions.

Premiership rivals Alwoodley and Calverley went head to head in the cup. It was a one-sided affair as Alwoodley ran out 6-1 winners.

Colton's 'Danny Coates takes charge. PIC: Steve Riding

Calverley took an early lead but soon afterwards one of their players was sent off for throwing a punch.

This moment was crucial in the outcome of the game as the momentum swung in Alwoodley’s favour immediately.

What had been an even contest became one sided as Alwoodley took control and cruised to a 4-1 lead at half-time.

Alwoodley dominated the second half as they scored two goals.

Ben Vickers, of Colton, has his shot saved by Sandal goalkeeper Adam Oesterlein. PIC: Steve Riding

Callum Armstrong bagged four goals with Cori Hendrickson and Dino Mulavdic also scoring.

Championship teams, St Bedes and Beeston St Anthony’s, faced off in the cup.

St Bedes were outplayed and lost 4-0 with goals coming from Owen Hammond, Phillip Chryssanthou and Tony Garth (2).

The wind ensured a game of two halves in which Collegians lost to Leeds Independent 3-1.

Championship side Leeds Independent scored two goals quickly in the first half through Daniel Walker and then Zia Aseel scored to send them into the interval 3-0 up.

Collegians were on top throughout the course of the second half. At 3-0 they got a penalty which was saved and this was decisive.

Late on in the second half Collegians finally reduced the arrears to 3-1 through Louis Wrafter.

Stanningley Old Boys won a thrilling penalty shootout against Drighlington after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Stanningley took the lead midway through the first half through Marc Wilson and went in 1-0 up at half-time.

Drighlington battled hard and equalised through Harvey Booth.

Despite many chances from Drig, the game went to penalties, with the vital save for Drig being made by Ben Foster.

Farsley Celtic Juniors continued their superb start to the season with a 13-0 hammering of Beeston Juniors Old Boys. At the halfway point it was 5-0. Scorers for Farsley were Danny Lyons with six, Louis Surtees with a hat-trick, Ben Wilson with two, Tom Ormonroyd and Josh Maskill with one a piece.

Grangefield Old Boys stormed past Mount St Mary’s with a 4-1 win.

It was a great performance from Grangefield who controlled from the off.

The goals that secured the win to send Grangefield into the next round came from Chris Barr with two, Kristian Dacre and Keelan Milner.

In terribly windy conditions Gildersome Spurs defeated first division side Golcar United 4-0.

Spurs led 2-0 at the break and were playing some attractive football and creating many chances.

They continued their dominance into the second half and scored two more goals to run out 4-0 winners with goals coming from Mike Hall with two, Matty Jackson and an own goal.

Leeds City FC overcame Ealandians Reserves 4-2. Ealandians went 1-0 up after just two minutes as Jonny Pickles smashed home a 35 yard thunderbolt.

However, Leeds City hit back before the break through Gaz Conor who restored parity.

After the interval Ealandians retook the lead with a blistering 25-yard strike from Mikey Ruthven. Leeds City struck back again and Mark Saunders netted the equaliser when he finished off a great bit of wing play by Josh Standley.

Leeds City didn’t lie down and they finally took the lead as Ali Lewis volleyed an absolute rocket into the top corner to give Leeds City a 3-2 lead.

Lewis made it 4-2 as he fired home from outside the box. This strike saw of Leeds City win the game and progress to the next round of the cup.