Yorkshire Amateur League: Off-colour Medics suffer first defeat

PREMIER DIVISION leaders Leeds Medics & Dentists fell to their first league loss of the season as second-placed visitors Stanley United recorded a 3-2 victory to close the gap at the top.

Joshua Whiteley, Matthew Williamson and Leroy Watson all struck for Stanley who now sit two points off Medics but having played two games more.

Matthew Wilson scores for Calverley who went top of the Championship on the back of a 4-0 win over visitors Leeds Independent. PIC: Steve Riding

Goals from James Chadwick and Thomas Smith failed to save Medics who also needed to be looking over their shoulder back to third-placed Drighlington.

Third-placed Drig’ were not in action on Saturday but they are just nine points behind Medics – and with three games in hand.

Fourth-placed Ealandians blew a chance to close the gap as they lost 2-0 at home to Stanningley Old Boys who jumped out of the bottom two and up to tenth. Goals from Josh Metcalf and Adam Pulford put third-bottom Stanningley ahead of second-bottom Morley Town AFC on goal difference.

Morley dropped to second bottom after being chinned 5-4 by visiting Beeston Juniors who climbed to ninth.

Josh Debenham, of Calverley, goes past Leeds Independent's Jason Minoti. PIC: Steve Riding

Matthew Palmer’s double together with strikes from Kev Mackay and Andy Kenyon proved in vain for Morley as braces from Carton Binks and Ryan Dawson plus a Dayle Kellett strike gave Beeston all three points.

Defending champions Farsley Celtic Juniors slumped to eighth after being outscored 7-3 by visiting Grangefield Old Boys who jumped above them into seventh.

Tom Micklethwaite blasted in a fantastic five-timer for Grangefield who were also on target through Rhys Moore and Shane Gaunt. Farsley initially lead 2-0 through Joe Firth and the recently signed Ricardo Browne, with Said Osman also later netting.

Calvlerley United moved top of the Championship thanks to a 4-0 success at home to seventh-placed Leeds Independent in which Matty Wilson bagged all four goals, taking his tally to 31.

Former leaders Gildersome Spurs Old Boys are now two points back in second following a 1-0 reverse at home to forth-bottom Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves whose Will Roderick bagged the only goal of the game.

St Bede’s remain two points behind third and well poised with a game in hand following a 2-1 triumph at bottom club Wortley.

Goals from Tahweed Ahmed and Adeeb Jawad saw Bede’s to victory.

Fourth-placed Mount St Mary’s edged out sixth-placed visitors Shire Academics 5-4, allowing Horsforth St Margaret’s to go fourth with an 8-3 thrashing of second-bottom visitors Thornesians.

Goals from Joseph Cook, Ryan Dobson and Gareth Hill were in vain for the visitors and Horsforth are only eight points behind leaders Calverley with four games in hand.

Third-bottom Collingham Juniors were beaten 4-0 by eighth-placed visitors Beeston St Anthony’s.

Division One leaders Rothwell fell to only their third league loss this season as third-placed Idle left on their travels with a 2-1 victory.

Idle are now 11 points behind Rothwell but with five games in hand. Second-placed Ealandians Reserves moved four points behind the leaders but with just one game in hand through a 3-0 win at sixth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves.

Carlton Balmer notched a brace for Ealandians who also netted through Connah Judson.

Fifth-placed Sky Blue obliged 3-2 at fourth-bottom Dewsbury Rangers who netted through Rob Smith and Nathan Stanley.

Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves jumped out of the bottom two and up to ninth with a 3-0 triumph at Alwoodley Reserves who are now bottom.

For Medics, Callum Craven, Fergus Machin and Chris Briggs all bagged a goal apiece.

Garforth Rangers are now second bottom following their 5-0 loss at home to seventh-placed Leeds City Old Boys for whom David Barrick, Adrian Chapman, Mark Dixon, Connor Jackson and Alistair Lewis all scored.