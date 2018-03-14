Yorkshire Amateur League: Morley make vital step towards top-flight security

Morley Town surged to a deserved 2-1 defeat of league leaders Leeds Medics & Dentists, the Premier Division newcomers taking a vital step towards mid-table security.

Amid an inconsistent first season since promotion, Town have been forced to field club captain and striker Marc Haley as an emergency goalkeeper in recent weeks.

Jordan Watts knocks the ball down the wing for Beeston Juniors during the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division encounter with visitors St Nicholas. PIC: Steve Riding

Despite defeats to mid-table Beeston and Grangefield, Arran Wheelhouse’s side raised their game for the visit of a side unbeaten in their opening 11 league outings.

“It was a good win, although it’s a shame we’re not doing it against the teams around us,” said club secretary Noel Bullock. The lads are on a high doing it against the league leaders and it’s a result that leaves you buzzing. It was nice to win this one having lost three or four by the odd goal recently.

“In our first season up, we just want to avoid the drop and hopefully have a run in the Wheatley Cup.”

Ryan Hartley fired a 12th league goal of the season into the top corner from a Danny Robinson assist, the midfielder also laying on Kieran Birdsall’s second in the 38th minute.

Medics, who lost their perfect record at the hands of Stanley United last time out, improved after the break and Elliott Foster’s own goal gave them a sniff of a late leveller.

Beeston Juniors secured a crucial 4-3 win over St Nicholas, sending the bottom side a step closer to relegation with a third straight success on Middleton 3G. Kyle Jeffrey gave Nick’s an early lead but this was cancelled out by Anthony Staten, who bagged a brace before being red-carded late on.

It was also a high scorer at Elland CC but Drighlington turned out comfortable 8-4 winners over Ealandians.

Drig have a say in the top-of-the-table tussle, six points behind Medics with three games in hand, Harvey Booth and Shane Sowden both netting doubles.

Steve Phillips’ side have won nine of their last ten and a 5-1 interval lead was never likely to be overhauled, although Martin Coldwell, Dean Avis and Glyn Haley scored for the hosts.

Elsewhere, a new-look Farsley Celtic Juniors saw goals from new signings Jacob Kellett and Ricardo Browne take them to a 3-1 win over Athletico.

In the Championship, there were a pair of convincing wins going with form led by Wortley beating Collingham Juniors 6-1 thanks to a Ryan Sharrocks treble.

Leeds Medics Reserves beat second-bottom Thornesians 6-2 with Tom McBride and Jean-Mark Ekegue both at the double.

In Division One, Idle beat Leeds Medics II with two goals from Connor Halligan.