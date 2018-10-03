Yorkshire Amateur League: High-flying Farsley hold the nap hand

HIGH FLYING Farsley Celtic Juniors extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-2 home victory over Stanningley Old Boys.

Farsley went into half-time 3-1 up thanks to two goals from Ben Wilson and Louis Surtees and on the scoresheet for Stanningley was James Allen.

Brave goalkeeping from Tom Kaye, of Beeston St Anthony's, against Gildersome Spurs OB's 'Mike Hall. PIC: Steve Riding

Stanningley were on top after the break but hopes of a comeback were diminished after James Rainford was sent off for a poor challenge.

Allen gave the visitors hope of a comeback as he completed his double. However, Farsley converted twice to seal the victory with Wilson completing a hat-trick and Danny Lyons adding the fifth.

Second-placed Drighlington overcame hosts Ealandians 7-0. Away side Drighlington tore apart their opponents and led 4-0 at the interval. Drighlington have 12 points out of 15 and have made a good start to their campaign. Ealandians are now tenth with four points from five games. The goal scorers for Drighlington were Dayle Kellett, Josh Frankland, Harvey Booth, Tom Farrar, an OG and Shane Sowden grabbed two.

Newly-promoted Horsforth St Margaret’s recorded their first victory of the season against third-placed Grangefield Old Boys in a 4-0 home victory. The game was almost already over by the interval with Horsforth’s dominance illustrated by their 3-0 half-time lead. They put the game to bed with a second-half goal as they completed the 4-0 victory. The goals came from Callum Walker, Greg Rowell and two from James Watson.

Ben Keedy, of Gidersome Spurs OB, takes on Beeston St Anthony's Danny Norton. PIC: Steve Riding

Mid-table Stanley United hosted Calverley United and inflicted another defeat on the strugglers who sit bottom.

Stanley won 3-0 after a routine and disciplined performance with the goals coming from Dean Powell, Rhys Bruce and an own goal in the second half. Seventh-placed Athletico stormed to a 7-2 home victory over early strugglers Wibsey.

Despite the big scoreline, it was 1-1 at the break but Athletico’s fitness levels paid dividends in the second half as they quickly went ahead and never looked back, increasing the score to 5-1. Wibsey responded to make it 5-2 before freescoring Athletico scored twice to end the game with a 7-2 win.

The emphatic victory was lit up by Mohammed Qasim who scored five goals. The other two goals were scored from a header by Zeeshan Haider and a goal for Maline Malik.

Leeds Medics & Dentists won 3-1 at Alwoodley in a feisty local derby. The away side led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal cleverly finished by Niku Fukumura after 38 minutes. The Medics controlled the second half and doubled their lead around the 65th-minute mark through Colm Hick.

Jean Marc Ekugue sealed the victory for the Medics as he made it 3-0. In the late stages of the game Danny Ashton managed a consolation goal for the home side. Medics move up to fourth with Alwoodley now sitting just below them in fifth.

In the Championship, Gildersome Spurs continued their superb start to the season as they annihilated Beeston St Anthony’s 9-1 away from home. The nine goals were scored by Conor Firth, Danny Norton two for Reece Farnhill, a hat-trick from Lee Thrush and also two for Mike Hall.

The result of the day came at St Bedes as they crushed Ealandians Reserves 9-1 and destroyed their 100 per cent win record.

St Bedes were six up at half-time and cruised to their 9-1 victory in the second half. Jermaine Moyce bagged six goals with a couple from Joshua Moon and one from skipper Tahir Akram. Ealandians Reserves are still third after their 9-1 drubbing. St Bedes move up to fifth.

Leeds Independent continued with their winless start to the season as they were defeated 5-1 at home to Morley Town AFC.

Morley’s goals came from Phil Davis who grabbed two and a hat-trick from Ryan Hartley. Morley move up to fourth with a respectable seven points from four matches.

Sixth-placed Shire Academics fought hard to win 2-1 away at tenth-placed Leeds Medics Reserves in a close encounter.

Elsewhere, Leeds City won at Mount St Mary’s 4-2.

DIVISION ONE outfit Amaranth Crossgates were narrowly denied the scalp of Championship side Wortley who progressed in the Marflitt Trophy with a 6-5 win on penalties, writes LEE SOBOT.

Jordan Walker cracked in a hat-trick for Amaranth but a Joe Hudson double and Adam Karran strike sealed a 3-3 draw for Wortley who held their nerve in the preliminary round tie on spot kicks.

Amaranth sit third in Division One which is led by Collegians after their 3-2 success at home to ninth-placed Golcar United made it a perfect four wins out of four. Collegians struck through Scott Kirkbright and James Mowlett either side of a Joe Sykes spot kick with goals from Christopher Connelly and Paul Swallow in vain for Golcar.

Idle, who sit fourth, are the only other team with a 100 per cent record with Idle making it three wins from three through a 3-1 verdict at former leaders Woodkirk Valley who dropped to second. Aaron Irving netted a hat-trick for Idle with James Tesseyman on target for Valley.

Beeston Juniors Old Boys are fifth after a 3-2 reverse at home to Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves who jumped off the foot of the division with their first league win. Cameron Whalley claimed a brace for Farsley for whom late replacement Tom Vare also struck, with Neil Stevens’ distribution playing a part in all three goals.

Alwoodley Reserves are now bottom after a 3-1 loss at Leeds Medics & Dentists 3rds who also bagged their first success to move tenth. Sub Dan Hainsworth struck a brace for Medics for whom Chris Briggs also netted with Ben Walker consoling Alwoodley.

Collingham Juniors sit third-bottom after being outgunned 5-3 at home to Whitkirk Wanderers who also bagged their first league triumph. Two strikes from Jamie Rowlands plus an own goal took the Collingham goal tally to 15 strikes in just five games but the concession of 21 has cost them dear.

Dewsbury Rangers jumped one place above Thornesians into sixth with a 2-1 victory with Rob Smith and Adam Smith netting for Dewsbury as Jamie Howieson struck for Thornesians.

Division Two is led on goal difference by Colton Athletic who walloped seventh-placed Trinity & All Saints 7-0 with Danny Coates bagging a treble.