Yorkshire Amateur League: Grangefield prove a cut above Athletico

GRANGEFIELD OLD Boys continued their title challenge, putting Athletico FC to the sword with a routine 2-0 home victory.

Chris Barr and Rhys Moore – a thunderbolt from 25 yards – were ‘on the money’ for Grangefield.

Greg Rowell, of Horsforth, tries to tackle Mark Dixon of Leeds City FC during Saints' 2-1 Old Boys' Shield semi-final win. PIC: Steve Riding

Grangefield now sit top of the league, one point ahead of Farsley Celtic but having played three more matches.

Drighlington were stunned by mid-table Alwoodley, losing 3-2 in a thrilling home encounter.

This result sets Drig back significantly in the title race, as they are now five points off the top of the table. Alwoodley sit sixth on 18 points.

Sam Thorpe netted the first Drighlington goal with Harvey Booth hitting the second. Goals for Alwoodley came from Callum Armstrong and Danny Ashton, with a couple.

Ealandians slipped closer to the relegation zone as they were defeated 3-1 at home to fourth-placed Leeds Medics & Dentists. On the scoresheet for the visitors were Jean Marc Ekegue, with two, and Kieran Wardman with a solitary goal.

Dave Kerr headed home from a whipped free kick for the only Ealandinas goal.

Wibsey, who are at the foot of the table, suffered their 12th loss of the season, beaten 3-2 at home by Stanley United.

Stanley are placed precariously in ninth so this was an important win for them.

Substitute Lee Smith and Jamie Brennan were the goal scorers for Wibsey but their efforts were in vain. Rhys Bruce got two and Stu Davies grabbed one for Stanley.

Relagation-threatened Stanningley Old Boys were beaten convincingly, 3-0 at home by Calverley United.

Following this loss, Stanningley sit 11th on just 10 points. Calverley are seventh and are on 17 points. Matty Wilson netted as well and Simon McQuiston grabbed Calverley’s second.

The third came from Matty Wilson, netting his second with a clever lob from 20 yards out.

In the Championship, table toppers, Gildersome Spurs Old Boys, got past Leeds Independent with ease, winning the contest 5-1.

They are now three points clear at the top, with a magnificent goal difference of 46.

Opponents Leeds Independent are second bottom on seven points. Their sole consolation goal came through John Watson. Goal scorers for Spurs were Steve Wales, with two, Jamie Lloyd, Conor Firth and Jason Hardacre.

In a second-v-third clash, hosts Shire Academics came out on top with a 4-2 victory over promotion rivals Morley Town. In the goals for Shire were Joe Page, with one, and Paul Riggon with an impressive hat-trick.

Morley’s goal scorers were Robert Gumbley and Ryan Hartley. The half-time score was 2-0 to the visitors but an inspired second half from Shire enabled them to snatch all three points.

Garforth Crusaders and St Bedes drew 2-2. St Bedes goal scoring legend, Ian Horrocks, has linked up well with this season’s top marksman Jermaine Moyce.

Bedes took the lead after 15 minutes when Josh Moon pulled the ball back to Moyce whose wonderful quick feet beat two defenders before he hammered home.

Scott Fletcher kneed the ball home from a yard out to put them in front, then Jermaine Moyce hit the post and Sam Marshall scored from the rebound.

Wortley beat Ealandians Reserves 6-2. They are 10 points behind temporary leaders Gildersome Spurs OB with five matches in hand.

Joe Hudson got a hat-trick , Jordan Hey, Ryan Sharrocks and Ash Crookes all hit the target.

Leeds City FC lost out to Horsforth St Margaret’s 2-1 in the semi-final of the Yorkshire Old Boys’ Shield, writes OLIVER JACOBS.

And this impressive victory means a first senior final for Horsforth St Margaret’s.

The game’s first goal wasn’t until extra time as Leeds City’s central midfielder, Adam Fox, put City ahead with a quality strike from the edge of the penalty box.

Callum Walker was viewed by City FC as Horsforth’s best player on the day, and he restored parity just before the end of the first half of extra time.

James Watson was the hero as it was he who grabbed the scrappy but winning goal from close range in a very even game throughout the 120 minutes.

In the Yorkshire Old Boys’ Shield quarter-finals, Farsley Celtic Juniors defeated Redcar Newmarket 4-2.

Danny Lyons’ pace was always a threat and he gave Farsley the lead but a defensive lapse meant that Farsley conceded a penalty and Redcar converted calmly to level matters.

Joe Firth restored the goal advantage with a ferocious shot from the edge of the area.

But Redcar scored a lovely goal that meant they were again back on level terms.

Farsley regained control and a trademark free kick from Craig Farrand restored their lead at 3-2 with a Joe Firth penalty clinching the tie 4-2 in a business-like display from Farsley.

Elsewhere in the cup, AAK FC defeated St Mary’s 1947 on penalties after an extremely hard-fought 120 minutes.

They will know face Farsley Celtic Juniors in the semi-final with the opportunity to play Horsforth St Margaret’s in the final.