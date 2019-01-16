Yorkshire Amateur League: Grangefield gear up for successive Marflitt Trophy semi-final

Grangefield Old Boys progressed to the Marflitt Trophy semi-final for the second consecutive season as they narrowly beat Championship outfit Leeds Independent 1-0.

Brendon Baldwin netted an opportunist goal to send Grangefield through with the only goal of the tie.

Brad Chambers races through for Leeds Mecics and Dentists. PIC: Steve Riding

Alwoodley also progressed as they defeated table toppers Gildersome Spurs Old Boys 3-1 away from home.

Gildersome led at the interval through a Danny Phillips 25-yard screamer.

The second period was then a different story as Alwoodley were aided by the wind as they scored three goals in quick succession.

The final cup game of the weekend was fiercely fought between Leeds Medics & Dentists and Stanley United who were chinned 4-3 in a thriller.

Colm Hicks provides an aerial threat for Medics. PIC: Steve Riding

In the league, there was delight for Premier Division title chasers, Drighlington, as they came away from ninth-placed Athletico as 3-2 victors.

That meant a valuable three points for Drig as they continue to push Farsley Celtic Juniors all the way, sitting just three points behind them.

Drighlington went ahead through Chris Lee with George Kovacs doubling the lead before Mohammed Ikraam halved the deficit for Athletico. Harvey Booth put Drighlington 3-1 up, but leading scorer Mohammed Qasim made it a nervy last few minutes for the away side as he reduced the arrears. But Drig hung on to snatch three crucial points.

The game was full of incidents and two players from Athletico were sent off as well as one Drig player being dismissed for two yellows.

Stanningley Old Boys recorded an impressive 2-1 victory away to Ealandians as they shot up the table with these three vital points. Stanningley, who boast the third-worst goals difference in the league, took the lead through a Tom Stewart penalty.

Stanningley then defended well and went in 1-0 up at half time.

In the second half, Ealandians started much brighter and they were awarded their own penalty which Damon Nicholls converted. Jimmy Harrop was the hero as he notched the winner late on.

Elsewhere, Horsforth St Margaret’s faced off against bottom-of-the-table Wibsey. There was little goalmouth action in the first half as Joe Clapham scored the only first half goal for Horsforth in yet another good game considering the appalling wind.

Horsforth’s other goals came from Jake Williams, Nathan McDonnel and the fourth from James Watson which sealed a ‘professional’ 4-1 victory.

Wibsey fall back to the bottom of the Premier Division and sit on just seven points. Horsforth sit fifth on 17 points.

In the Championship, Wortley dominated Garforth Crusaders as they won 3-1. Garforth took the early lead but Wortley drew level within a couple of minutes through Matty Dalton.

The score was 1-1 when ace marksman Ryan Sharrocks turned it on and bagged two goals which won Wortley the game. Wortley sit in fourth with 19 points from seven games but only seven points behind leaders Gildersome Spurs with four games in hand.

St Bedes and Morley Town were involved in a magnificent 10-goal thriller. On the scoresheet for Morley Town were Lamin Bah with two, Rob Gumbley with one and Phil Davis with the other.

However, the four goals were not enough as St Bedes scored six. Jermaine Moyce grabbed a hat-trick, Sam Marshall, Joshua Moon and Steve Drake all got one to send St Bedes second and keep the pressure on first-placed Gildersome.

Relegation-threatened Mount St Mary’s played well in the most terrible conditions as they conquered Beeston St Anthony’s 3-2.

Despite the five goals, there were no first-half scores.

Mount St Mary’s came out of the break with intent as they went 3-0 up shortly after half-time thanks to Patrick Gibbon, Kallum Long and Adu Nsiah Ransford.

This win fires St Mary’s out of the bottom two and into 10th.

Tony Garth and Paul McMullen were Beeston’s scorers.