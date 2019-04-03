Yorkshire Amateur League: Freescoring Farsley are in seven heaven

FARSLEY Celtic Juniors showed just why they are Yorkshire Amateur League champions with a 7-0 romp at home to mid-table Stanley United.

Already home and hosed as 2018-19 Premier Division champions, Danny Lyons and Craig Farrand both bagged braces with strikes from Andy Shields, Said Osman and an own goal putting the Celts in seventh heaven.

Mark Nicholson heads clear for Shire under pressure from Wortley's Lewis Mawson. PIC: Steve Riding

Grangefield Old Boys brought the curtain down on their campaign and moved into second with a 3-0 win at bottom club Stanningley Old Boys who are now four points adrift at the foot of the division with just two games left.

The victory came courtesy of two goals from Danny Allenby and one from Rhys Moore with Grangefield second in the table overtaking Drighlington.

The first goal came courtesy of Allenby who was unmarked as he controlled the ball and side-footed home just inside the post.

Grangefield then doubled their tally as a Brandon Baldwin free kick deflected off Moore and found the back of the net.

Ryan Sharrocks scores the opening goal for Wortley in their 5-0 win over visiting Shire. PIC: Steve Riding

Grangefield added their third in the 90th minute after a Glen Metcalfe header was back heeled into the net by Allenby to bring up his brace.

Drighlington still have one game left but they dropped to third through a 1-0 loss at home to Leeds Medics and Dentists who are six points behind in fourth but with four games left.

The winner came in the 55th minute from in-form Medics striker Colm Hicks.

There was better news for Drighlington’s Reserves who enjoyed a 4-1 success at home to Savile United which booked their place in the final of the Hodgson Cup.

oe Hudson shoots for Wortley under pressure from a Lewis Barnes challenge. PIC: Steve Riding

Second-half strikes from Liam Chadwick, Anthony Thompson, Aj Topping and Ryan Rhodes sank Savile who saw a player sent off in the second half follwing an altercation with the Drighlington keeper.

Back in the Premier, Wibsey responded superbly to last week’s hammering at the hands of Farsley as they took all three points from mid-table Alwoodley in a 4-2 victory that moved them ninth.

Wibsey flew out the traps and raced into a 4-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

Danny O’Donnell started and finished the Wibsey scoring in the fifth and the 30th minutes with goals from Marcus Harper and Ethan Labad sandwiched in between.

Alwoodley were handed a lifeline before half-time as they received a penalty which Dino Mulavdic converted. Graham Shaw got another one back with 30 minutes to go but Wibsey were resolute and held on to seal the three points.

A goal in either half gave Ealandians a 2-0 victory over sixth-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s that moved second-bottom Ealandians four points clear of bottom side Stanningley Old Boys.

Wayne Crossley got the first-half goal and then netted again after 60 minutes.

In the Championship, second-placed Morley Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Mount St Mary’s who moved ninth. Rob Gumbley gave Morley the lead at the interval but Andy Brayshaw levelled 10 minutes after the break.

Promotion hopefuls Wortley hammered Shire Academics 5-0. Ryan Sharrocks and Cody Doyle both bagged doubles with Joe Cryer also on target for Wortley who still have 10 games left.

Second-bottom Beeston St Anthony’s drew 2-2 at Garforth Crusaders who are eighth. Goals from Edward McGarry-Dushaj and Luke Boyes had Beeston 2-0 up but Scott Fletcher and Aaron Lee hit back for the hosts.

Sixth-placed Leeds City Old Boys also recovered from being 2-0 down to win 4-2 at seventh-placed Leeds Medics Reserves 4-2 away from home. Goals came from sharp-shooter Marc Saunders with two, Josh Standley with a penalty and James Horsfield.

Leaders Gildersome Spurs Old Boys were in Wheatley Cup action and a thrilling 5-4 success at Championship highflyers Woodkirk Valley booked their place in the final. Christie Woods fired Woodkirk ahead but Steve Wales levelled from the penalty spot and Ben Keedy’s strike had Gildersome 2-1 up at the break.

Matty Jackson then made it 3-1 before Ben Holdsworth pulled a goal back but Wales restored Gildersome’s two-goal lead before Woodkirk again hit back through James Darrington. Lee Thrush struck what proved to be Gildersome’s winning goal given that Chris McGuire then netted a fourth for Valley. Spurs will play either Littletown or Hartshead in the final on Thursday, April 11 at Liversedge.

There was also a notable result down in Division Four as Colton Athletic Reserves put 11 past Beeston Juniors Old Boys Reserves.

Scorers for sixth-placed Colton were Phil Woofit with four, Trev Rayaya with two, Kev Gomersal with two, Albi Mandande also with two and Jono Goodwin with one.