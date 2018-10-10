Yorkshire Amateur League: Five-star Farsley ‘fire up the band’

FARSLEY CELTIC Juniors march on with another impressive victory, this week a 5-0 home win over seventh-placed Alwoodley.

Farsley are running rampant so far this season with six straight wins and a goal difference of 27, scoring 32 goals in the process.

James Bradd takes control for Drighlington. PIC: Steve Riding

Farsley led 1-0 at half-time and Alwoodley competed extremely well with them and matched them all the way.

As the second half progressed, Farsley’s superior fitness was on show and they ran away as comfortable 5-0 victors. Farsley goals came from Louis Surtees, Craig Farrand, Danny Lyons, Joe Firth and Ben Wilson.

Drighlington, who sit in second place, continued their excellent start to the campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win against Stanley United.

Drighlington, without playing at their best, were ahead 3-1 at the interval. They then put the game to bed in the second half with a fourth.

Stanley's 'Sam Illingworth holds off Jamie Scott, of Drighlington. PIC: Steve Riding

Drighlington goal scorers were Harvey Booth, Carlton Binks and two for Shane Sowden, with Nathan Smith grabbing the solitary Stanley goal.

Title challengers Athletico squeezed past hosts Calverley United in a 4-3 thriller.

Early on in the first half Athletico went into a 2-0 lead with Mohammed Qasim netting in the 30th minute whilst Adil Tanvir added a second from the penalty spot.

A quick reply from Matty Wilson and Tom Westerman got Calverley back on level terms with the sides going in at 2-2 at the break.

Mohammed Qasim netted again and put Athletico back in front with a super goal from 30 yards out.

However, Calverley hit back once again and drew level five minutes later as Matty Wilson doubled his goal tally for the match.

Mohammed Qasim was in sensational form and scored the winner late on and completed his hat-trick. This defeat means Calverley remain bottom on one point.

Early strugglers Wibsey were condemned to another defeat this time at the hands of Horsforth St Margaret’s.

Horsforth won the game 3-1 but the result flattered them as Wibsey competed well, especially in the first half.

The score was 0-0 at half time and signalled a tight affair.

However, Horsforth got on top in the second half and took control as Callum Walker grabbed two goals and James McGurk also netted. Wibsey’s hopes of getting back into the game collapsed as debutant Ryan Hurd was shown a straight red for a poor challenge.

Danny O’Donnell got the consolation goal late on for Wibsey. This was a massive improvement in performance from Wibsey despite the result.

In the Championship, Mount St Mary’s grabbed their first victory of the season with a fantastic 4-1 win over St Bedes. St Bedes were hey were 2-0 down after 10 minutes and that was the score going into the break. St Bedes reduced the arrears to 2-1 after the break through Jermaine Moyce.

But hopes of a comeback disintegrated as St Bedes had a player sent off. Mount St Marys then capitalized on their man advantage and ended the game as 4-1 winners. Goals for Mount St Mary’s came from Pat Gibbon with two, McKenzie O’Rourke and Kallum Long.

Wortley took full advantage of Gildersome having no fixture as they romped home to a 5-1 win over Ealandians Reserves. Ryan Sharrocks notched four goals with the fifth coming from Joe Cryer. The score was 2-1 at the interval as Ealandians tired in the second half.

Morley continue their good form as they came away with a 2-1 away win over Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves.

Medics Reserves, who are still seeking their first point, will be extremely disappointed to lose once again.

Morley Town led at the interval courtesy of an Aiden Philip goal with Aiden adding his second goal after the break to complete the victory.

Shire Academics are now fourth after beating eighth-placed Leeds City 2-1. After a goalless first half Leeds City substitute Marc Saunders put his side ahead in the 70th minute.

Shire equalised with five minutes to go after Jordan Talbot headed home. With two minutes to go Tim Hardy scored giving Shire the lead in the 88th minute and completed a fantastic turnaround for the home side.

A bottom-of-the-table clash saw Leeds Independent run out 4-2 winners over Beeston St Anthony’s.

Leeds Independent went 2-0 up in the first half with Daniel Walker getting the first. The second came from a decent run and finish from Jordan Clarke.

This put them two up at the break. Daniel Walker chased down the keeper to make the score 3-0.

Beeston were still in the contest and two magic moments from Tony Garth reduced the arrears to 3-2. Walker completed his hat-trick and the game finished 4-2