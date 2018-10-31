Yorkshire Amateur League: First victory’s just what the doctor ordered for promoted Calverley

Have your say

Newly-promoted Calverley recorded their first win of the season defeating Leeds Medics 2-1 at home.

This win lifts Calverley off the foot of the table and leaves Leeds Medics in sixth.

Jack Mills, of Calverley, looks for a loose ball as Medics' goalkeeper Tim Griffiths collects. PIC: Steve Riding

Calverley took a surprise lead when a Tom Westerman corner was headed home by unmarked skipper Ben Cook from six yards out in the 20th minute.

Calverley doubled their lead in the 35th minute after Dale Spink finished superbly.

Despite being well under par, the Medics reduced the arrears after a scrambled goal from Dave Emms. Calverley held on and earned their first three points in the Premier Division.

Strugglers Wibsey lost their sixth league match in a row as they were defeated 4-2 at home to Grangefield Old Boys.

Svevir Kristinsson, of Leeds Medics, loses out to his Calverley counterparts. PIC: Steve Riding

In a scrappy first half, Wibsey opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Danny O’Donnell headed home from a Cameron Day cross. Grangefield struck back quickly through a sublime Andy Kenyon free kick on the 30-minute mark.

They then took the lead as Chris Caims shot-cum-cross sailed into the net and Grangefield were 2-1 up.

Wibsey levelled the game through a wonderful solo effort by Ethan Labad who struck from 25 yards.

Minutes later Grangefield were back in front as Matt Tomlinson made it 3-2. Then Chris Barr put the game to bed making it 4-2.

This victory takes Grangefield up to third in the league. Wibsey stay bottom.

Ealandians got a much-needed win against fourth-placed Athletico as they ran out as 3-2 winners. Ealandians netted after 10 minutes through Ash Muncaster and ten minutes later Colin Schofield doubled the lead. Athletico fought back and halved the deficit minutes before the break.

After the interval Athletico’s momentum continued and Adeeb Jawad restored parity.

Damon Nicholls scored the winner for Ealandians and won all three points for the hosts.

This win puts them up to eight after a disappointing start to the campaign, although they’ll be hoping this win kick-starts their season.

In the Championship Gildersome Spurs Reserves continued their magnificent unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 away against Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves. Jamie Llyod scored two goals on his debut and won man of the match.

The other Gildersome goal scorer was substitute Mike Hall.

Gildersome are top with 16 points out of 18.

Leeds Medics Reserves are yet to win a game in the league having lost all four games. Leeds Independent won 2-0 at home to Shire Academics.

It was Jordan Clarke who opened the scoring in the 37th minute winning the ball on the half way line, rounding a Shire defender and beating keeper Holland with a superb strike which nestled into the bottom corner, for a 1-0 lead.

Throughout the rest of the game it was one way traffic but Shire were unable to turn possession into goals and a Mark Beattie screamer made sure of the three points. Shire Academics dominated the whole second half but failed to even snatch a point.

Mount St Mary’s were involved in a 3-3 thriller with visitors Ealandians Reserves.

Mount St Mary’s went ahead early doors and were leading comfortably 2-0 at half-time.

In the second half Ealandians came out revitalised and were playing at a higher tempo and Mikey Ruthven got Ealandians Res back in the game.

Mikey Ruthven added his second to restore parity at two goals each.

In this back-and-forth contest, Rory Youll put Ealandians back in front at 3-2.

Mount St Mary’s got an equalising goal from close range to claim their deserved point.

It was a great spectacle and both teams felt they should have secured the victory.

This week, the result of the weekend came in Division Three as Leeds City III won 6-3 against Norristhorpe, in a goal-fest.

Goals for Leeds City came thanks to Markel Henry with a hat-trick, Charlie Hughes, Declan Rose and Sam Millichamp.

ST BEDE’S caused the shock of the day from a Yorkshire Amateur League perspective in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield with a 1-0 success at home to last season’s beaten finalists Drighlington in the first round.

Bede’s bagged the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time when Alex Green beat three men and squared the ball to Sam Marshall to finish with aplomb. Bede’s will next welcome AFC Bilton from the East Riding County League after Bilton defeated Dewsbury Rangers 4-1.

Holders Farsley Celtic Juniors eased through with a 6-0 romp at Premier Division colleagues Stanningley Old Boys, booking a trip to Wortley who defeated East Riding Premiership leaders visitors Reckitts 4-2.

Humber Premier Division one side Easington United were unable to tame Alwoodley who won 4-0 and will welcome Stanley United in the next round after Stanley obliged 3-2 at Amaranth.

Premier outfit Horsforth St Margaret’s progressed through a 4-0 success at Division Two side Colton Athletic to set up a home clash with Garforth Crusaders. Garforth triumphed 3-0 at Leeds Modernians.

East Riding Division Three side Langtoft fell to a 5-0 loss at home to YAL Division Three side New Middleton who will host AAK who defeated visiting North Leeds 6-2.

Leeds City won 5-3 at Beeston Juniors, sealing a home tie with Humber Premier Division One side Howden. Howden succeeded 6-2 at Trinity Old Boys.

Morley Town AFC marched on with a 2-0 win at Idle which booked a home clash with Redcar Newmarket who overcame visiting Beeston St Anthony’s 3-1.

Sixteen year old Tyler Walker’s scorching free-kick had initially put Beeston ahead. Elsewhere, hosts North Cave swamped visiting Farnley Sports 10-0.