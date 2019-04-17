Yorkshire Amateur League: Farsley Celtic set scene to complete ‘double’

YORKSHIRE AMATEUR League champions Farsley Celtic Juniors set themselves up for a fine double with a 2-1 victory against AAK in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield at Pocklington Town.

East Riding County League side AAK took a first-half lead and squandered the chance to double their advantage when Farsley keeper Jordan Wright atoned for conceding a penalty by saving the spot kick.

Bradley Noble, of Middleton Park, shoots past North Leeds Reserves' Karl Dickinson. PIC: Steve Riding

Despite trailing 1-0 at the break, the Yorkshire Amateur League champions fought back in the second half with two goals arising from crosses from the right.

First Craig Farrand levelled before Danny Lyons netted just a minute later to seal Farsley’s place in the final against Horsforth St Margaret’s at St Bede’s on Saturday, May 11.

Four games were played in the Yorkshire Amateur League top flight on Saturday with Wibsey’s Premier Division status left hanging by a thread following a 3-0 loss at home to fourth-placed Leeds Medics & Dentists who also won 2-0 at home to fifth-placed Alwoodley last Wednesday night.

Colm Hicks fired Medics into a first-half lead against Wibsey and the game was put to bed by a second-half brace from substitute Alex Diaz.

Barnaby Foster shoots for Middleton Park at North Leeds Reserves. PIC: Steve Riding

Wibsey are one point behind third-bottom Ealandians and both teams have one game to play with Wibsey away at already-relegated Stanningley Old Boys this weekend.

Ealandians – who were beaten 2-1 at Calverley United on Saturday – visit sixth-placed Stanley United on the final day.

After a goalless first half, Ealandians took the lead against Calverley as Damon Nicholls swivelled past two players before impressively hitting the back of the net.

But Calverley kept their composure in this crunch fixture and their dominance was rewarded as they found their leveller through Si McQuiston with a dink over the keeper.

In the dying embers of the game Ben Cook then surged forward and Matty Wilson was there to glance a header home to notch his 15th of the season and ensure that eighth-placed Calverley are now safe.

Athletico also ensured their Premier Division survival with a 1-1 draw at Stanley United.

Athletico’s Premier Division place was secured by an equalising 35th-minute spot kick from their leading scorer, Mohammed Qasim, in reply to the opening 10th-minute goal for Stanley from Ben Huntington.

Championship leaders Gildersome Spurs Old Boys sealed promotion bar a goal-difference ‘miracle’ for fourth-placed Leeds City Old Boys by easing to a 6-2 win at fourth-bottom Garforth Crusaders for whom a Stephen Phillips double proved in vain. Jamie Lloyd and Steve Wales hit braces for Gildersome whose Ben Keedy and Lee Thrush also netted.

Busy Wortley are the only side who can realistically deny Gildersome the title and Wortley now sit second after playing three games in eight days which ended with a shock 2-1 loss at home to bottom side Leeds Independent on Monday night.

Wortley will now take in their West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy semi-final tonight against Huddersfield League leaders Linthwaite Athletic at Fleet Lane.

Recently crowned Wakefield League champions Crackenedge take on Malt Shovel (Selby) in the second semi-final tomorrow night.

Monday saw Wortley fall to only their second league loss of the season with Independent leading 2-0 at half-time with goals from Danny Walker and Johnny Daniels from the penalty spot.

Wortley’s Joe Cryer converted a spot kick in the second half but it was not sufficient to deny Independent victory.

Wortley earlier beat eighth-placed visitors Mount St Mary’s 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Jordan Hey and Joe Hudson.

Cryer and Thomas Clarke netted three days earlier to seal a 2-1 win at fourth-placed Leeds City Old Boys who struck through Alistair Lewis – two days after a 5-0 romp at seventh-placed Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves thanks to braces from Hudson and Ryan Sharrocks plus a Wade Rushworth strike.

Fourth-placed Leeds City had earlier beaten sixth-placed visitors Shire Academics on Monday and they bounced back from their Wortley reverse with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Ealandians Reserves via strikes from James Horsfield and Ali Lewis.

Ealandians Reserves are now second bottom following Saturday’s 1-0 win for Beeston St Anthony’s at home to Leeds Independent thanks to a late winner from Lewis Hill.