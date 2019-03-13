Yorkshire Amateur League: Drig digging deep to keep heat on Celtic

Have your say

DRIGHLINGTON CONTINUE to keep the pressure on leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors as they overcame Stanley United with a narrow 1-0 victory at Rothwell Sports Club.

Drighlington now sit just four points behind Farsley, although Drig’ have played two extra games.

Kieran Johnson , left, heads home the opening goal for New Middlwton in the 7-0 win over visiting Division 3 rivals North Leeds. PIC: Steve Riding

Stanley are positioned in eighth butr will be looking over their shoulder at the dreaded relegation zone.

The match winner for Drig’ was Ross McHale who scored in the 55th minute.

League leaders Farsley kept their winning momentum going with a 5-0 hammering of Athletico FC.

Farsley are on 47 points, four points clear of nearest rivals Drighlington.

Nathan Sefton, left of New Middleton, goes toe to toe with Peter Hill. PIC: Steve Riding

Opponents Athletico are just one place above the drop zone on 12 points.

Farsley have scored a staggering 76 goals this season, 20 more than anyone else in the division; 17-year-old debutant Adam Kellett grabbed a hat-trick and the in-form Joe Firth converted a penalty.

The last goal came after a long powerful run by Chad Morris.

There were only two games in the Premier Division owing to the weather.

In the Championship, St Bedes put a staggering 12 goals past Mount St Mary’s as they cruised to a crucial three points to leave themselves third, with a glimmer of promotion hope.

This shocking performance leaves St Mary’s 11th and in deep relegation trouble.

The 12 goals came from Ian Horrocks, who grabbed one, Jermaine Moyce had four, Andrew McHugh with five and the substitute Carl Lomax also got his name on the score sheet. St Mary’s goal scorer was Fitzgerald Chikoba.

In another goal-laden match, leaders Gildersome Spurs saw off Shire Academics with a convincing 9-2 victory, to leave them six points clear at the summit of the Championship and with a great chance of promotion.

Hosts, Shire, are also hopeful of promotion despite this hammering as they still sit fourth.

The goal scorers for Gildersome Spurs, were Matty Jackson (2), Steve Wales (2), Gary Suffield (2), Aidi McCormack, Conor Firth and Danny Phillips. Paul Riggon and Jordan Talbot got the consolation goals for Shire.

More goals in the next fixture this weekend as Leeds City FC smacked Garforth Crusaders for six as Adrian Chapman, James Horsfield, Alistair Lewis, Josh Standley and Marc Saunders were the scorers for the sixth-placed side.

Garforth are ninth in the table.

Leeds City have numerous games in hand and still have a possibility of promotion.

Second-placed Morley Town narrowly beat rock-bottom Leeds Independent 2-1 courtesy of goals from Aidan Philip and Danny Robinson. Mark Beattie grabbed Independents’ only goal of the afternoon. Leeds Independent are in desperate need of a win as they look to beat the drop.

Relegation-threatened Beeston St Anthony’s snatched an impressive 4-2 victory away at Ealandians Reserves to move them up to 10th.

It was the tale of the Lukes on Beestons’ scoresheet as Luke Boden got a hat-trick and Luke Boyes grabbed one. An interesting match in Division One as Idle and Leeds Medics & Dentists III drew 5-5.

A disappointing outcome for Idle, who went 2-0 up, were then 3-2 down and then 5-3 up before the energetic Medics fought back and made the final score 5-5.

The Medics III scorers were John Cattrall (2), Robert Baggarow and Fergus Machin (2).

Aaron Irving scored three on his return to the Idle starting XI. Top scorer, Jack Strudwick, and Tom Simonett bagged the other goals.