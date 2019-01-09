Yorkshire Amateur League: Calverley crushed by Walker’s crisp finishing

Have your say

HORSFORTH ST Margaret’s blew the Christmas cobwebs off with an impressive 4-0 win over Calverley United.

Joe Clapham scored one, however all the plaudits must go to Callum Walker who notched up a hat-trick and fired Horsforth into fifth position.

Tom Ormondroyd heads goalwards for Farsley Celtic Juniors at Grangefield. PIC: Steve Riding

This disappointing loss leaves Calverley dangerously close to the drop zone as they sit 10th, one point clear of the drop.

Farsley Celtic Juniors still sit top of the pile as they recorded a 1-0 victory away at Grangefield Old Boys.

This clash signified a top-of-the-table affair as first played third. It was an extremely tight encounter, with Farsley just edging it.

Grangefield now sit seven points behind leaders Farsley and have played a game more.

Danny Lyons goes on a run for Farsley Celtic Juniors at Grangefield. PIC: Steve Riding

Struggling Stanningley Old Boys recorded their eighth loss of the season at the hands of high flyers, Drighlington.

Drig’ won the game 3-1 and keep the pressure on leaders Farsley at the summit, as they keep the gap at six points.

In a mid-table clash, Ealandians and Alwoodley shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Hullen Edge Road.

The first of the three games in the Championship was between table toppers Gildersome Spurs Old Boys and Beeston St Anthony.

Gildersome tightened their grip on the title as they put four past Beeston with Lewis Heeley, Jamie Llyod, Daniel Norton and Conor Firth getting on the scoresheet. Gildersome are now three points clear and have two games in hand on their closest competitors.

St Bedes and rock-bottom Leeds Independent were involved in an 11-goal thriller as St Bedes came out the victors, 8-3.

Hero for St Bedes was Andrew McHugh, who grabbed four goals.

Also on the scoresheet for St Bedes were Jermaine Moyce, Alex Green, Joshua Moon and Andrew Lawrence.

On the scoresheet for Leeds Independent was Kwan Westerman, Jordan Clarke and substitute Azekya Jeffers.

St Bedes keep the gap at the top to three points and remain hot on the heels of Gildersome who lay in first position.

Morley Town and Ealandians Reserves were involved in the last of the Championship action and the game ended 5-2 to the hosts, Morley.

Match winner, Ryan Hartley, grabbed a hat-trick with Kevin Mackay and Lewis Bromley also on the scoresheet for Morley.

The Ealandians scorers were Jonny Pickles and Martin Boon. Morley Town sit in third place and Ealandians sit in ninth.

In Division One, Alwoodley Reserves and Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves were involved in a free-scoring encounter as Alwoodley came out on top, winning this one 4-3.

On the scoresheet for Farsley: Adam Kellet, Danny Kemp and Jake Thompson.

Beeston Juniors Old Boys overcame Dewsbury Rangers 3-2 in a mid-table clash.

Anthony Staten secured a hat-trick and was the match winner for Beeston.

On the scoresheet for Dewsbury was Michael Hill with two late consolation goals. Beeston sit fifth while Dewsbury sit just below in sixth.

Third-placed Collegians put six past Collingham as their woes continue, having recorded only two wins all year and they sit rock bottom. Thomas Hughes got a hat-trick, Scott Kirkbright got two and Jordan Spencer got one with Collingham’s only goal coming from Mark Pieri.

Whitkirk Wanderers succumbed to two goals as they were defeated by Thornesians with goals coming from Ryan Wilby and Connor Williams.

In the final Division One game, Woodkirk Valley beat Leeds Medics & Dentists III 2-1.

Chris McGuire and James Tesseyman got on the scoresheet for Woodkirk Valley.

The result of the day came from Morley Town Reserves as they destroyed Littletown 8-0 in Division Two.