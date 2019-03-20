Women’s Leagues: Vixens safe from drop despite strong run coming to an end at home to Derby

It’s been a good last few weeks for Guiseley Vixens, with three league wins on the bounce leaving them safe from relegation in the FAWPL North, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

This is a huge improvement considering it took them until the final day last season to mount a ‘great escape’.

But despite being safe, there are certainly still improvements to make in the side, with their strong run coming to an end in their 4-1 home defeat to third-placed Derby County.

Despite going 2-0 down within 22 minutes, the Vixens definitely caused Derby problems and looked to be mounting a fightback when Kirstie Hunt scored to halve the deficit.

However, Derby scored again a mere four minutes later to make it 3-1 before wrapping it up on 53 minutes as Guiseley, despite having strong chances through Ellie Casper and Maria Ledezma, fell to a 4-1 defeat.

A wind-and-rain-filled St Patrick’s Day made it yet another quiet weekend for the West Riding divisions.

But there was still space for a thrilling encounter in the Premier Divison as Leeds Medics and Dentists’ last league outing saw them lose out to Brighouse Athletic 5-4.

Brighouse twice saw a two-goal cushion cut in the first half, going 2-0 up through Sarah Hemingway and Emily Holdroyd, before Melissa Griffiths made it 3-1, only for Leeds to score again to make it 3-2.

Leeds then turned the tables in the second half to make it 4-3 early on, but a strong strike from Demi Topliss made it all square before Griffiths returned to net the winner.

Kellyn Arnold, Margot Widdup, Gemma Smales and Rachel Weaver scored for Leeds.

The Premier Division’s other encounter could not have been more different, with Brayton Belles and Tingley Athletic drawing 0-0; quite a surprise considering the reverse fixture ended in a 6-0 win for Tingley.

Second Division leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors now sit just two points away from promotion, as a storming second half saw them overcome Phoenix 6-3.

Phoenix were 2-1 up at half-time, with Sanah Razaq (2) and Megan Medley scoring all their goals.

But Farsley were too strong in the end, racing to a 6-3 win through Katie Platts (2), Cam Clarke, Shauna Hill, Kim Clydesdale and Jess Cappleman.

Meanwhile, a Talin Aghanian double saw Republica Internationale beat Dewsbury Rangers 2-1 in the Supplementary Cup Group C, while Huddersfield Amateur edged Thackley Reserves 3-2 in Group A.