Women’s Football: Vixens pull off great escape with Town win

AFTER many months of seemingly being nailed on for relegation from the Premier League North, Guiseley Vixens defied the odds and survived with a 2-1 victory against West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

As an evenly fought first-half was drawing to a close, the Vixens suddenly found a crucial opener, as Chantelle O’Hara’s cross fell to the feet of top scorer Nikki Berko, who smashed the ball into the net to give Guiseley a 1-0 lead at the break.

However, the half-time euphoria did not last long for Guiseley, as Town levelled five minutes into the second-half when an early corner was headed in.

However, the Vixens once again went ahead through the same unlikely source they found in the County cup final, after a header from Ellie Olds came back off the post for Beth Stanfield to tuck in the rebound and bag Guiseley the precious winner, ending their long battle against relegation with a triumphant victory.

Meanwhile, Brighouse Town held off a second-half fight-back to edge Mossley Hill 2-1 and secure a runners-up spot in the Premier League North Division One.

A brace from the prolific Jodie Redgrave put Town 2-0 up at half-time as they managed to see out the match for a 2-1 win, giving them a late consolation for the season despite falling short in the promotion race after another very congested campaign.

Despite already securing their league survival last week, Leeds United made sure that they ended their season in equally defiant fashion, as Jenny Clark’s late strike secured a 1-1 draw with mid-table Crewe Alexandra.

Meanwhile, Hepworth United’s West Riding Premier Division title campaign looks to be heading to an anti-climax.

Hepworth lost their penultimate match 3-2 to Silsden after a brace from Isobel Di Franco and a goal from Megan Robson-Owens gave Silsden a half-time lead they did not relinquish.

Leeds Medics and Dentists rediscovered their scoring form to end their season on a high, beating Wetherby Athletic 5-3 to leave them still second from bottom in the table going into their final game this Sunday.