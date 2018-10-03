Women’s Football: Vixens give Blackburn ‘good run for their money’

Guiseley Vixens’ assistant manager Ashley Thompson temporarily took the helm for the FA Women’s National League Cup outing with Blackburn Rovers, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

Despite the change in personnel, the Vixens still put in a battling display against the leaders, just losing out 2-1 despite Shannon Durkin’s first-half leveller. Brighouse Town continued their impressive recent scoring form wit a 4-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra. Charlotte Proud’s brace and Lauren Doyle’s strike all-but sealed the win at half-time, while Stacey Buxton came off the bench to add some gloss to the win late on.

The West Riding Premier Division saw Bradford Park Avenue miss the chance to go top, losing out 6-4 in a thrilling encounter with Leeds Medics and Dentists as Ashley Butler, Kirsty Russell, Jade Nelson and Millie West netted for Avenue who remain second.

Sitting at the top are Hepworth United after a 1-1 draw at Brayton Belles.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Amateur and Brighouse Athletic also drew 1-1 through two very different goals, with Michelle Walsh opening for Ammas with a 30-yard strike before a tap-in from Emily Holdroyd levelled it for Brighouse. Tingley Athletic grabbed their first win of the campaign after winning 1-0 against Silsden.

First Division leaders Thackley Firsts once again looked unstoppable on Sunday, with their latest encounter delivering an 11-0 thrashing of Lower Hopton.

However, Tyersal are not too far behind Thackley after they destroyed Dewsbury Rangers 6-0, with Lauren Burnett and Abbie Tate bagging braces and Claire Popplewell rolling back the years with a goal.

Skipton Town bagged the biggest win in their history, 18-1 over Ossett Town Juniors.

Jess Ogden scored six while Rebecca Holt (5), Kelli-Jay Lilley (2), Jessica Wootton (2), Corina Riley (2), Alexandra Heyworth were on target for the rampant hosts.

Ripon City made it three wins on the bounce after seeing off hosts Republica Internationale 1-0 through Louise Wilson. Boroughbridge beat Leeds City 2-1 for their first win this season.

The Second Division’s top two remain locked together with Ossett United Reserves winning 2-0 at Thackley Reserves through Nicola Swift and Lisa Deakin goals.

Farsley Celtic JFC picked up an emphatic 11-1 win at Garforth Rangers to leave both them and Ossett level on 12 points.

A second-half hat-trick from substitute Molly Bridson rounded off Leeds United Development’s 6-2 thrashing of Phoenix, with Megan Smith (2) and Lauren Selkirk also on the mark.

Durkar Devils picked up their first point with a 3-3 draw at Huddersfield Amateur, while Farsley Celtic JFC Reserves saw off Pontefract Sport and Social 2-0.