Women’s Football: Vixens edging towards the safety mark as United stay up

SURVIVAL in Premier League North now lies just one win away for Guiseley Vixens, after they moved out of the relegation zone following a 2-2 draw with Fylde.

The Vixens led twice as Monica Estere’s square pass found Blythe in the Fylde box to give her side the lead after just six minutes.

Brighouse Town Ladies scorer against Crewe, Jodie Redgrave. PIC: Jim Fitton

Visitors Fylde levelled, but Heckler’s perfectly placed effort floated over the helpless goalkeeper and restored Guiseley’s lead, before the Lancashire side again drew level. The result means Guiseley need three points from their final two games to seal their survival.

Brighouse Town saw their final home game end on a high after seeing off Crewe Alexandra 3-1 in the Premier League North Division One.

Charlotte Proud put Town 1-0 up before a Crewe equaliser early in the second half saw top scorer Jodie Redgrave step up to reclaim Brighouse’s lead.

The win was all-but sealed on 82 minutes as another strike from Proud made it 3-1 to leave them on course for the runners-up spot.

Leeds United are also safe after their 2-1 win at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley took them five points clear of the dropzone with one match remaining.

Two goals in two minutes from Shelbey Morris gave Leeds a 2-0 lead at half-time but an early second-half header from Amy Woodruff ensured Leeds had to hold on to guarantee their status.

Tingley Athletic officially ended their West Riding Premier title winning season as league invincibles, after a late strike from captain Nicola Smith earned a 4-3 victory at Wetherby Athletic with Shannon Cavan netting a double and Nicola Smith also scoring for Tingley.

Wetherby now need a win from their last two games to finish above relegation rivals Bradford Park Avenue, who lost 3-1 against Hepworth United on Friday.

Despite leading at half-time through Kirsty Russell, a missed penalty from Avenue allowed Hepworth to go on and win 3-1 over 10-player Avenue.

An entertaining Supplementary Cup clash saw four goals from Sophie Woodrup and a hat-trick from Abbie Tate seal a superb 7-5 win for Tyersal over Republica Internationale.